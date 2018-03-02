Canada condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Burkina Faso

The Canadian government has strongly condemned an apparent terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s capital on Friday that has killed at least seven people and wounded some fifty others in a coordinated assault on the army headquarters and French embassy.

“Our thoughts are with all those touched by this cowardly act,” said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

There was no news of any Canadian casualties in the attack but the Canadian embassy in Ouagadougou urged all Canadians to remain indoors and follow instructions of authorities.

Those who need emergency consular assistance should contact Canadian officials at +226 25 49 08 00, +1 613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca, Global Affairs officials said.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said officials are in contact with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens if needed.

“To date, 508 Canadians in Burkina Faso have registered with the voluntary Registration of Canadians Abroad service,” Hannan said. “As registration is voluntary, this is not necessarily a complete picture of Canadians in the region.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which is the third major assault on Ouagadougou in just over two years.

Two Canadians were among 18 people killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular restaurant in Ouagadougou in August of 2017.

Previous attacks were conducted by allies of al Qaeda in reprisal for Burkina Faso’s participation in a regional fight against Islamist militants.

Speaking on state television, government spokesman Remi Dandjinou said the unidentified gunmen killed five Burkinabe soldiers and wounded around 50 others at the military headquarters. Two members of Burkina Faso’s paramilitary gendarmes were killed defending the embassy, he said.

An emergency medical post was established at the municipal stadium.

A government statement said four gunmen were “neutralised” at the French embassy. The defence minister said three assailants were killed at the army headquarters.

The police said one member of the group, who had attempted to flee near the city’s main market, was being surrounded by security forces.

A French diplomatic source said that no French nationals were killed in the attacks.

Witnesses said masked gunmen attacked the downtown army headquarters at around 10 a.m. (1000 GMT).

With files from Reuters