Troops ride in a vehicle near the French Embassy in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday March 2, 2018. Gunfire and explosions rocked Burkina Faso's capital early Friday in what the police said was a suspected attack by Islamic extremists. By midday the gunfire became intermittent and helicopters flew above the French Embassy in Ouagadougou. (Ludivine Laniepce/AP Photo)

Canada condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Burkina Faso

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government has strongly condemned an apparent terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s capital on Friday that has killed at least seven people and wounded some fifty others in a coordinated assault on the army headquarters and French embassy.

“Our thoughts are with all those touched by this cowardly act,” said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

There was no news of any Canadian casualties in the attack but the Canadian embassy in Ouagadougou urged all Canadians to remain indoors and follow instructions of authorities.

Those who need emergency consular assistance should contact Canadian officials at +226 25 49 08 00, +1 613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca, Global Affairs officials said.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said officials are in contact with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens if needed.

“To date, 508 Canadians in Burkina Faso have registered with the voluntary Registration of Canadians Abroad service,” Hannan said. “As registration is voluntary, this is not necessarily a complete picture of Canadians in the region.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which is the third major assault on Ouagadougou in just over two years.

A soldier walks near the rear of the Army Headquarters in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday March 2, 2018. Gunfire and explosions rocked Burkina Faso’s capital early Friday in what the police said was a suspected attack by Islamic extremists. By midday the gunfire became intermittent and helicopters flew above the French Embassy in Ouagadougou. (Ludivine Laniepce/AP Photo)

Two Canadians were among 18 people killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular restaurant in Ouagadougou in August of 2017.

Previous attacks were conducted by allies of al Qaeda in reprisal for Burkina Faso’s participation in a regional fight against Islamist militants.

Speaking on state television, government spokesman Remi Dandjinou said the unidentified gunmen killed five Burkinabe soldiers and wounded around 50 others at the military headquarters. Two members of Burkina Faso’s paramilitary gendarmes were killed defending the embassy, he said.

An emergency medical post was established at the municipal stadium.

A government statement said four gunmen were “neutralised” at the French embassy. The defence minister said three assailants were killed at the army headquarters.

The police said one member of the group, who had attempted to flee near the city’s main market, was being surrounded by security forces.

A French diplomatic source said that no French nationals were killed in the attacks.

Witnesses said masked gunmen attacked the downtown army headquarters at around 10 a.m. (1000 GMT).

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Le défi de la francophonie canadienne hors Québec: rétablir les acquis perdus selon Pierre Foucher

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del 2, 3 y 4 de marzo 2018

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年3月2-4日）

أسرة راديو كندا الدولي /القسم العربي، من اليمين إلى اليسار: فادي الهاروني، بيار أحمراني ومي أبو صعب/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 4-03-2018

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les manifestants montréalais ne doivent plus fournir d'itinéraire à la policeEnquête sur l'exploitation commerciale de données de dossiers médicauxDes attaques font au moins 8 morts à OuagadougouTrudeau qualifie d'« inacceptables » les tarifs douaniers évoqués par TrumpLa commissaire à l'éthique ouvre une enquête concernant le ministre BarretteSe tenir la main pour soulager la douleurLa Vérif : tarifs sur l’acier, une manière de contourner les accords commerciaux?Des familles de personnes inscrites par erreur sur la liste d'interdiction de vol soulagées par le budget fédéralProcès Mascouche : pas d’appel de l’acquittement d’AccursoAffaire de corruption présumée : les Nétanyahou longuement interrogés
NHL linesman's $10.2M lawsuit against Calgary Flames, Dennis Wideman sent to arbitrationU.K. calls in army, Dutch skate on canals after big freeze and heavy snow slam EuropeNor'easter slamming U.S. East Coast with heavy rain, strong windsCanadian country star Ronnie Prophet dead at 80Newfoundland championship boxing belt, missing for 50 years, reunited with familyRider found liable for 'freak' runaway snowmobile crash that left friend with 'horrific' injuriesItaly's election has potential for cataclysmic outcome, watchers worryTattoos found on ancient Egyptian mummies are oldest of their kindStocks rally but still see big weekly losses on threat of Trump trade warCanada seeks exemption to Trump's steel tariffs, vows retaliation