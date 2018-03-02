Prominent Toronto musical conductor Noel Edison has taken "personal leave" from two musical groups following allegations of sexual misconduct. (youtube.com)

Toronto music figure steps down following sexual misconduct allegations

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

A leading member of Canada’s cultural community has been forced to step down from two prominent Toronto musical organizations following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Noel Edison is the long-time conductor and artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Elora Festival Singers.

Both organizations say Edison has been placed on “personal leave” and that a third-party investigation into the allegations has already begun.

The allegations, said to have taken place over a number of years, were brought by multiple male accusers and have not been proven in court.

The Mendelssohn Choir, along with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, was nominated for a Grammy this year for best choral performance for its rendition of Handel’s Messiah.

The choir has cancelled two upcoming concerts scheduled for next week while it seeks a guest conducter.

Edison, who was made a member of the Order of Ontario in 2009, becomes the second major Toronto cultural figure to step down this year as a result of sexual midconduct allegations.

In January, the founding creative director of the Soulpepper Theatre Company, Albert Shultz, resigned his position, following allegations of sexual harassment by several actresses in the company.

Shultz denies the charges and plans to fight them in court.

With files from CBC, Toronto Star, Ludwig van Toronto

