Children play outside a classroom in Konyokonyo camp for the internally displaced people in Juba, South Sudan February 5, 2018. (Samir Bol/REUTERS)

South Sudan faces another famine, aid groups warn

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 3 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Nearly a year after a concerted humanitarian effort staved off a famine in South Sudan, the country is once again teetering on the brink of another catastrophic food crisis, the United Nations warns.

Almost two-thirds of the population will need food aid this year to stave off starvation and malnutrition as aid groups prepare for the “toughest year on record”, according to the estimates of a working group that includes South Sudanese and UN officials.

“The situation is extremely fragile, and we are close to seeing another famine. The projections are stark,” Serge Tissot, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Representative in South Sudan, warned reporters last week.

FAO, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warn that any progress in preventing hunger-related deaths made so far could be undone, and more people than ever could be pushed into severe hunger and famine-like conditions during May-July unless assistance and access are maintained.

Particularly at risk are 155,000 people, including 29,000 children, who could suffer from the most extreme levels of hunger.

Legacy of war

Children sit on the floor inside a classroom in Konyokonyo camp for the internally displaced people in Juba, South Sudan January 31, 2018. (Samir Bol/REUTERS)

Ross Smith, 41, head of programs for the WFP in South Sudan, said the country’s ongoing civil war is chiefly to blame.

“Over the past more than three years we had conflict spread throughout the country, affecting virtually all parts of the country,” said Smith, a Canadian who has been in South Sudan for nearly two years.

(click to listen to the interview with Smith Ross)

Listen

The conflict has forced 2 million people to flee South Sudan to neighbouring countries, while at least another 2 million have been displaced inside the country.

The civil war has also caused widespread food insecurity in South Sudan. Over 5.3 million people, almost half of the country’s population, are already facing severe food insecurity according to the WFP estimates.

“Food insecurity means that they don’t have enough to eat on the daily basis for a household, especially for kids in a household,” Smith said in a phone interview from Juba. “People end up skipping meals or reducing the size of meals, they change the foods that they eat, often simplifying the diet to they’ll often eat one type of cereal, for example, like sorghum or maize.”

This kind of a diet is especially harmful for children, he said.

“A well-balanced diet and frequent meals are very important for growth and development in children,” Smith said. “And here you have kids eating sometimes once a day, sometimes once every two days.”

This can severely impair the growth and development of children and it causes both short-term and chronic malnutrition in children, Smith said.

The most dangerous country to be an aid worker

Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, Marie Bibeau visited WFP’s Rapid Response food distribution sites in Jonglei State, in South Sudan June, 2017 accompanied by WFP’s Head of Programme, Ross Smith. (Sabine Starke/WFP)

South Sudan is considered the world’s most dangerous place to be an aid worker, with at least 95 killed since the conflict began.

The United Nations says violence against aid workers in South Sudan reached a new high in 2017, with 28 killed.

Nearly half of the 1,159 humanitarian access incidents reported last year by aid agencies involved violence including killing, looting and threats.

“For myself, I live in the capital city, in Juba, and we have a range of security precautions, we have curfews and various things, but it is really our staff and partner staff that are out on the front lines in the bush that face the most danger,” Smith said.

Negotiating with various factions

SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels carry an injured rebel after an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People’s Liberation Army) soldiers, on the road between Kaya and Yondu, South Sudan, August 26, 2017. (Goran Tomasevic/File photo/REUTERS)

The civil conflict in South Sudan has pitted forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka – the country’s largest group, and his sacked deputy Riek Machar, who is from the second largest community, the Nuer.

What started as a power struggle within the governing SPLM party has turned into an ugly civil war and inter-ethnic conflict. The nature of the conflict creates particular challenges for aid agencies, Smith said.

“There are numerous splinter groups and opposition forces and government forces throughout the country, so there are numerous front lines, conflict lines and conflict zones in the country and they are consistently changing,” Smith said.

Aid agencies are able access the various parts of the county through “access negotiations” with various local players, he said.

“We have a team of staff here that spend all of their time doing access negotiations,” Smith said. “We have basically a large contact list of stakeholders in the country and we’re constantly engaging with them to get assurances for accessing these populations and safety and security of our staff in doing so.”

Humanitarian lifeline for a failed state

A refugee woman from South Sudan gestures as she waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda October 26, 2017. (James Akena/REUTERS)

The world’s youngest nation has spent much of its history in conflict and has been unable to provide for its citizens despite its rich oil and mineral deposits.

In fact South Sudan is entirely dependent on international assistance.

“In 2017, the humanitarian response budget was three times the national budget of the country,” Smith said.

“So that gives you a good sense of the scale of the humanitarian assistance and the severity of the situation in the country.”

Canada is one of the key donors and over the past five years has provided almost $150 million worth of assistance to South Sudan.

More than just a band-aid solution

Refugees from South Sudan queue as they wait to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda October 26, 2017. (James Akena/REUTERS)

The WFP provides a range of assistance packages to vulnerable populations, Smith said.

“At least 75 per cent of what we do in the country is emergency relief assistance,” he said. “In areas that are severely food insecure a package of food commodities and nutrition support, so this looks like basic cereals and pulses – things like beans, lentils – and fortified oil, and we also provide specialized nutrition products especially for young kids.”

The WFT relies on a large fleet of aircraft to deliver its humanitarian assistance to remote communities and the camps for the internally displaced people, Smith said.

The UN food agency also has programs to help people recover from conflict and build their livelihoods, he said.

“The only solution here is a political solution, there is no technical fix and there is no way that increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance can do anything more than just save people’s lives,” Smith said.

“And that’s what we’re doing right now. But to rebuild the country and to rebuild the economy of the country we need political stability and so we need peace.”

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

column-banner-LEVON

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Canada to bring in another 1,000 vulnerable women refugees

RCI | Français

Le défi de la francophonie canadienne hors Québec: rétablir les acquis perdus selon Pierre Foucher

RCI | Español

Científicos canadienses recurren al Ártico para encontrar vida en Marte

RCI | 中文

谷歌即将推出 Hangouts Chat和 Slack竞争企业市场

العربية | RCI

كيف تنقل كافة جهات الاتصال من الهاتف القديم الى الهاتف الجديد في بضع دقائق؟