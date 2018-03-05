Abuldrahman El-Bahnasawy, shown on his Facebook profile in October 2015, handed in the 24-page letter ahead of his sentencing in New York City next month. (Facebook)

Forswearing radical past, Canadian asks for ‘second chance’ in NYC court

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A 20-year-old Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks in New York City in 2016 when he was 18 is appealing for a “second chance” ahead of his April 9 sentencing hearing.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy of Mississauga, Ontario made the plea in a 24-page hand-written letter filed to a New York court on Friday.

In the letter, El Bahnasawy outlined his personal history with addiction and mental illness and said he felt American airstrikes in the Middle East drove him to Jihadism.

“I want to experience life away from drugs and away from war and violence,” he wrote.

El-Bahnasawy of Mississauga, Ont., faces life in prison in the U.S. after being convicted of terrorism charges, and has asked the judge for a second chance. (Facebook)

Under police questioning, El Bahnasawy admitted he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.

He was originally arrested in 2016, but the case was sealed for a year while police sought and arrested his alleged accomplices in Pakistan and the Philippines.

In his letter, El Bahnasawy said he no longer believes extremism is the answer.

“My detailed reasons about this is in no way justification for it, I merely am explaining my thought process at the time,” he wrote.

“There are many issues in this world but I don’t want to lose my life or freedom to try fixing them, and I definitely do not want to resort to violence or harm to fix them.

“I sincerely apologize for my (behaviour) and I only ask for a second chance.”

He faces life in prison.

Neither of El Bahnasawy’s alleged accomplices has been extradited to the U.S. yet, although proceedings are pending.

With files from Canadian Press, CBC, Huffington Post, Toronto Star

Share
Tagged with:
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

USS Little Rock source of local noise complaints

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Canada to bring in another 1,000 vulnerable women refugees

RCI | Français

L'analphabétisme coûte cher et le Québec n'y fait pas exception

RCI | Español

La Voz del Corazón de Elisa María Ruiz

RCI | 中文

自己的公寓正在AirBNB出租，多伦多屋主却毫不知情

العربية | RCI

قراءة في منح أغلبية كبيرة من السويسريين الثقة لإعلامهم العام