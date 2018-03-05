‘The Shape of Water’ a big win for Toronto

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s tour de force that was shot in Toronto, won best picture Sunday evening at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

As the much-admired director received the golden Oscar statuette he said, “Growing up in Mexico as a kid, I was a big admirer of foreign films… I thought this could never happen. It happens,” he said after double-checking the envelope handed to him by presenter Warren Beatty.

The Shape of Water also won del Toro another Oscar for best director, and the film was honoured with best original score and in another great moment for Toronto, best production design

“Thanks to all the Canadian crew who are partying right now at the Palais Royale in Toronto — this is for you,” declared The Shape of Water‘s Paul Austerberry, who shared the best production design win with Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau.