The Shape of Water production designers Jeff Melvin, left, Paul Austerberry, centre, and Shane Vieau accept the best production design Oscar on Sunday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘The Shape of Water’ a big win for Toronto

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s tour de force that was shot in Toronto, won best picture Sunday evening at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

As the much-admired director received the golden Oscar statuette he said, “Growing up in Mexico as a kid, I was a big admirer of foreign films… I thought this could never happen. It happens,” he said after double-checking the envelope handed to him by presenter Warren Beatty.

The Shape of Water was the big winner for Guillermo del Toro at Sunday’s Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Shape of Water also won del Toro another Oscar for best director, and the film was honoured with best original score and in another great moment for Toronto, best production design

“Thanks to all the Canadian crew who are partying right now at the Palais Royale in Toronto — this is for you,” declared The Shape of Water‘s Paul Austerberry, who shared the best production design win with Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau.

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics, Society

FCKD UP drink thought responsible for 14 year-old's death.

International, Politics, Society

USS Little Rock source of local noise complaints

RCI | Français

L'analphabétisme coûte cher et le Québec n'y fait pas exception

RCI | Español

La Voz del Corazón de Elisa María Ruiz

RCI | 中文

自己的公寓正在AirBNB出租，多伦多屋主却毫不知情

العربية | RCI

قراءة في تمسك أغلبية كبيرة من السويسريين بإعلامهم العام

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Percée dans les discussions entre les deux CoréesPercée dans les discussions entre les deux CoréesAgressions à l'Université Laval : 3 ans derrière les barreaux pour Thierno-Oury BarryCannabis : faut-il des tests aléatoires pour les pilotes et les conducteurs de locomotive?Système judiciaire : des problèmes profonds subsistent pour les victimes d’agression sexuelleRefuges pour aider les itinérants alcooliques : Montréal va de l’avantTarifs sur l’aluminium et l’acier : le Canada doit-il imiter l’Europe et répondre aux Américains?Des quantités inquiétantes de mercure emprisonnées dans le pergélisol de l'ArctiqueLes cotes d'écoute des Oscars ont chuté à un niveau sans précédentItalie : Renzi quittera la tête du Parti démocrate
Toronto-area home prices drop 35% but more homes on the marketGovernment shelling halts rare aid delivery to Syria's eastern GhoutaMillions of taxpayers' dollars support European boat company in Smiths Falls, Ont.Why wasn't Jaspal Atwal on Canada's no-fly list?: Neil MacdonaldHandful of homeless Vancouverites turn down housing because of neighbourhood protestsOilpatch can't match enthusiasm of U.S. industryOntario PC leadership race is a 'ground war' in its final week of battlePlan to send Canadian peacekeepers to Colombia fizzled due to official foot-draggingFirst casualty of Trump's trade war is his country's reputation: Don PittisRepublicans confront Trump over steel tariffs, fearing trade war