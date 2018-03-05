Vandals rampage through downtown Hamilton, Ontario

Canada enjoys a well-earned reputation of being a generally peaceful country–except when it isn’t.

Saturday night in downtown Hamilton, Ontario, it wasn’t.

A group of an estimated 20 to 30 marauding vandals–dressed in black and wearing masks–took to the streets around 10 p.m., setting off fireworks, overturning recycling bins, hurling rocks at storefronts and overturning cars along a one-kilometre stretch of Locke Street in the city’s Kirkendall neighbourhood.

They carried a banner that said “We Are The Ungovernables.”

When police, who estimated the damage at about $100 thousand, arrived, members of the group dispersed.

“I was actually shaking,” Krista Boyd, who was driving on Locke Street a the time and was forced to stop, told CBC News.

“They weren’t moving out of my way. They were around my car, walking around me. The guy looked like he was going to throw something and i was like ‘Well this is bad,'” Boyd said.

Police made no arrests and have asked the public’s help in identifying the vandals.

Investigators are looking at possible links to an anarchist book fair being held at a local high school

With files from CBC News, Canadian Press, Huffington Post