Charles Dutoit in Montreal in 2015. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Dutoit during his tenure as MSO artistic director from 1977 to 2002. After conducting a similar investigation,The Boston Symphony Orchestra now says Dutoit harassed at least four women who worked there. (cbc.ca)

More problems for former MSO artistic director Charles Dutoit

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

There are more problems for Charles Dutoit, the famed maestro who led the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to world-renown as artistic director from 1977 to 2002.

Following an independent investigation, the Boston Symphony Orchestra says Dutoit sexually harassed at least four women working for the orchestra in the 1980s and 1990s.

Charles Dutoit conducting a concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the northern Spanish town of Santander in 2006. (REUTERS/Victor Fraile)

The Montreal Symphony is currently investigating charges that Dutoit was guilty of sexual harassment during his tenure in Canada.

Dutoit resigned as OSM artistic director in 2002 after the Quebec Musicians’ Guild complained about what it called Dutoit’s “offensive behaviour and complete lack of respect for the musicians.”

Boston, along with orchestras around the world, cut ties with Dutoit in December after the Associated Press reported allegations from women regarding Dutoit’s behaviour in the U.S. France, the U.K. and Australia.

Since the December report, six more women have come forward to accuse Dutoit of sexual harassment and sexual assault, including a musician who says Dutoit raped her in 1988.

Dutoit, who is 81, has emphatically denied the charges.

With files from Associated Press, CBC, RCI

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Bill Cosby's Canadian accuser credible?

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

'Come From Away' being adapted for film

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

BlackBerry suing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

More problems for former MSO artistic director Charles Dutoit

RCI | Français

Fondation Jeunes-Projet et « Ouvre-toi sur le monde » : des ateliers sur le « vivre-ensemble » offerts dans les écoles

RCI | Español

Las 300 razones de amar La Habana de Heidi Hollinger

RCI | 中文

校园枪击案可以防范吗？枪手是什么样的人？专家解读

العربية | RCI

مأساة المدنيين في الغوطة الشرقية