At around 10 p.m. Saturday night a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked through the streets carrying a banner that said, 'We Are The Ungovernables,' say police. (@OliverioCarmela/Twitter)

Police link Hamilton violence to anarchist book fair

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

When marauding vandals dressed in black and wearing face masks took to the streets of downtown Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday night setting off firecrackers, hurling rocks through storefront windowns and overturning cars and recycling bins, Canadians were shocked and horrified.

Violent protests are not something Canadians are accustomed , excepting Stanley Cup victory celebrations that sometimes can get out of hand, a

Carrying a banner that said “We Are The Ungovernables,” the vandals shed their costumes and fled when police arrived, leaving an estimated $100-thousand in damage in their collective wake.

The vandals caused an estimated $100-thousand in damage, overturning recycling bins, hurling rocks at storefronts and overturning cars along a one-kilometre stretch of Locke Street in the Hamilton’s Kirkendall neighbourhood. A broken window is seen at Donut Monster on Saturday.
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Reuben Vanderkwaak)

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hamilton police linked the mob to an anarchist book fair held at a Hamilton high school over the weekend but did not reveal the nature of their evidence.

They are now asking anyone living within a three-block radius of the affected area–a one kilometre stretch of Locke Street in the city’s Kirkendall neighbourhood–to check security camera video to see if any footage exists of unmasked marauders.

Police also said they were aware of an anonymous posting on an anarchist blog, allegedly written by someone claiming to be a participant in the incident.

“To all the undoubtedly sincere and principled anti-capitalists on the internet who wonder why the Starbucks didn’t get smashed but all the poor, sweet small businesses did, it’s only because it was just a bit too far north. My one regret from the evening,” the blogger wrote.

The investigation continues.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press, Huffington Post,  RCI

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Montreal number 2 for millenials

Indigenous, Politics, Society

MMIWG Inquiry requests two year extension

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian eye experts warn of too many screens and too little playtime

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Bill Cosby's Canadian accuser credible?

RCI | Français

L’impact des fausses nouvelles sur la démocratie

RCI | Español

PataSola Dance presenta RIFT en el Festival Internacional de Danza de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

不忘嘱咐你吃饱穿暖，却忽视你的抑郁焦虑：族裔文化与心理健康

العربية | RCI

المرأة في يومها العالمي: مسيرة نضال مستمرة