The Toronto Real Estate Board said Tuesday that home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell nearly 35 per cent year over year in February as selling prices dropped more than 12 per cent. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Toronto house sales drop 35 per cent

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Toronto‘s sizzling real estate market appears to be cooling. According to the Toronto Real Estate Board, selling prices dropped more than 12 per cent from the historic highs they reached in 2017.

And year over year in February, sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell nearly 35 per cent.

Toronto’s Humber Bay provides a great view of the skyline, with condominium construction underway in the foreground. (CP)

After Vancouver, Toronto is the most expensive real estate market in Canada. The average selling price, for all types of housing, was down 12.4 per cent to $767,818

A total of 5,175 residential transactions went through the board’s MLS system last month, down 34.9 per cent compared to the 7,955 sales in February 2017.

The biggest decline, in the number sold and sales price compared with last year, was in detached houses, the most expensive of the major categories followed by the TREB.

“When TREB released its outlook for 2018, the forecast anticipated a slow start to the year compared to the historically high sales count reported in the winter and early spring of 2017,” TREB president Tim Syrianos said yesterday.

“Prospective home buyers are still coming to terms with the psychological impact of the Fair Housing Plan, and some have also had to re-evaluate their plans due to the new OSFI-mandated mortgage stress test guidelines and generally higher borrowing costs.”

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Montreal number 2 for millenials

Indigenous, Politics, Society

MMIWG Inquiry requests two year extension

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian eye experts warn of too many screens and too little playtime

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Bill Cosby's Canadian accuser credible?

RCI | Français

L’impact des fausses nouvelles sur la démocratie

RCI | Español

PataSola Dance presenta RIFT en el Festival Internacional de Danza de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

不忘嘱咐你吃饱穿暖，却忽视你的抑郁焦虑：族裔文化与心理健康

العربية | RCI

المرأة في يومها العالمي: مسيرة نضال مستمرة