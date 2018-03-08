‘Lucy Maud Montgomery battled depression, rejection, and sexism to become known around the world,’ notes historical organization. (Heritage Minute/Historica Canada)

‘Anne of Green Gables’ author featured in new video

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

After several rejections, a novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery was published in 1908, became wildly popular, and launched a career which included 20 novels adapted into at least 36 languages. The novel Anne of Greene Gables is still so widely read that tourists like to visit the province of Prince Edward Island where it is set.

An actress portrays Anne of Green Gables in the video. (Heritage Minute/Historica Canada)

A new, short video about the author was released on this International Women’s Day by Historica Canada, the country’s largest organization dedicated to raising awareness about history and citizenship. This so-called Heritage Minute is the latest in a series of historical vignettes that air on television, on the internet, on passenger trains and elsewhere.

Some of Prince Edward Island spectacular scenery is featured in this Heritage Minute. (Heritage Minute/Historica Canada)

See stunning Prince Edward Island

The video features beautiful scenes of Prince Edward Island and it illuminates Montgomery’s struggles with mental illness and social conventions of the early 20th century. As with all Heritage Minutes, it is produced in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French.

The video is voiced in part by Canada’s former governor general Adrienne Clarkson who is also a leading figure in broadcasting and the arts.

Given the extraordinary popularity of Anne of Greene Gables in Japan, the video will also be available with Japanese subtitles.

WATCH VIDEO

Video by Historica Canada

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

Atwal apology "sets the record straight"

Economy, International, Politics

Steel tariffs: Canada exempt for now

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Montreal number 2 for millenials

Indigenous, Politics, Society

MMIWG Inquiry requests two year extension

RCI | Français

Gastroentérologie: des interventions en écho-endoscopie digestive doublées d'une avancée technologique

RCI | Español

Amnistía Internacional y el Día Internacional de la mujer en Canadá y América Latina

RCI | 中文

怎么用假新闻给你们捣乱？前俄国水军曝料

العربية | RCI

موسيقى هايدن وشوبرت لدعم السوريين وبلسمة جراحهم

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Kim Jong-un invite Donald Trump à le rencontrerLe Canada et le Mexique exemptés des tarifs sur l'acier et l'aluminium aux États-UnisL'Alberta menace de priver la Colombie-Britannique de pétroleSoutien à domicile : l'avenir de milliers de bénéficiaires chambardéLes femmes enceintes discriminées par l'assurance-emploiInondations 2017 : 32 poursuites dans Pierrefonds-RoxboroOttawa exige le retour de la veuve d’un Irano-Canadien mort en prisonPlus de 4000 familles québécoises pourraient payer davantage d'impôts en raison de la réforme fiscale d'OttawaPlainte des agents de bord d'Air Canada devant la Commission des droits de la personneSofiane Ghazi cité à procès pour le meurtre de son enfant à naître
Bank of Canada hides Space Invaders-themed game on website featuring new Viola Desmond banknoteKim Jong-un and Donald Trump to meet, says South KoreaMom makes kids walk 7 km, carrying sign saying they were rude to bus driverAir Canada union files human rights complaint over flight attendant treatment'True Team Canada effort': Freeland praises work to secure reprieve from Trump's steel tariffNew Hampshire lotto winner claims her massive prize — anonymouslyKent Hehr's accuser says she's been subjected to violent, sexually charged online abuseAlberta premier threatens to cut off oil to B.C. in fight over pipeline: throne speechSons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison back in CanadaFamilies take MMIWG inquiry to Federal Court seeking right to be heard