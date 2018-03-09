Air Canada flight attendants rebel over working conditions

Flight attendants at Air Canada and its subsidiary Rouge want major changes to their working conditions.

They allege “discrimination and harassment” and they want the elimination of the onboard services manager program and an end to company policies they say are discriminatory toward female flight attendants of both sexes.

Their union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, has filed a complaint to the Canadian Human Rights Commission because, they say, the company has not dealt with their complaints.

The complaint also says the company’s policies on uniforms and makeup are discriminatory toward female flight attendants on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and race.

As well, the 8,500 flight attendants are calling for the elimination of Air Canada’s new onboard service managers, who make in-flight assessments of flight attendants.

The flight attendants say the onboard service managers have made sexist, racist and homophobic remarks and engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” toward flight attendants of both sexes.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press