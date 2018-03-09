Brenda Lucki, first permanent female RCMP Commissioner

Brenda Lucki was named the new commissioner of the RCMP today, the first woman in the post, permanently.

At the ceremony in Regina, the location of the RCMP’s training depot, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Lucki’s new position, heralding her as the leader the Mounties need as Canada’s national police force confronts “internal challenges,” including alleged racial bias and abuses of power.

“Lucki has made it her mission to serve the public. She’s known for being a hard worker, a dedicated officer and as someone who is constantly looking for ways to improve the status quo,” the prime minister said today, and, that Lucki is “absolutely the best person for the job, who just happens to be a woman.”

He said Lucki will play a crucial role in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, promoting gender equality, addressing workplace harassment and protecting the civil liberties of Canadians.

Brenda Lucki said she is ready for the challenges. With the likelihood of a new union for RCMP members and the aftermath following a class action lawsuit over harassment in its ranks, there is work to do.

“I plan to challenge assumptions, seek explanations and better understand the reasons how we operate. This means that no stone will be left unturned. And if what we find works, then we carry on until we unearth the issues that need addressing,” she said.

A 32-year veteran with the RCMP, Lucki served as the commanding officer of the training academy in Saskatchewan.

While there where she concentrated on increasing diversity in the ranks.

She also served at divisions in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and worked with United Nations in the former Yugoslavia and trained police units for the UN Civilian Police Mission in Haiti.

Widely honoured, Brenda Lucki has been awarded the United National Force Commander’s commendation for bravery, two UN protection forces medals and the Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

(With files from CBC)