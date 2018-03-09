Artists perform as the cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony for the XII Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday. (Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via AP)

The Pyeongchange Paralympics are up and running

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 9 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The 2018 Pyeongchange Paralympic Games are underway in South Korea, providing a feast for anyone who loves great athletic competition.

Brian McKeever, a 13-time Paralympic medalist, leads the 55-member Canadian Paralympic team into Pyeongchange Olympic Stadium on Friday. McKeever, a Para nordic star, has won 13 Paralympic medals, including 10 golds. (cbc.ca)

The athletes are extraordinary, the competition fierce–as anyone who has ever witnessed the Paralympics will attest.

These Games are set to be the biggest in history. with

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus the Neutral Paralympic Athlete delegation, will compete in 80 medal events in six Winter Paralympic sports.

The opening ceremonies took place Friday when athletes, training staff, coaches and officials marched into Pyeongchange Olympic Stadium to be greeted by entertainers and a giant light and fireworks display, culminating in the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

(One political note: the North and South Korean teams did not participate as their counterparts did last month at the Pyeongchange Games last month.)

Canada’s Paralympic team marches into the Pyeongchang athletes’ village for an official Canadian flag raising ceremony Thursday in advance of the Games. (Sasa Petricic/CBC News)

Canada, which is sending 55 athletes, was led by flagbearer and Para nordic star Brian McKeever, winner of 13 Paralympic medals, including 10 golds.

Ironically, the 38-year-old McKeever had never participated in an opening ceremony before because he normally competes on the first day of the Games.

Canada has won 135 medals, including 43 gold, since the first Winter Paralympic Games were held Winter in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden in February 1976.

The Games run until next Sunday, March 18.

With files from CBC 

Share
Posted in Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Society

The LINK Online, March 9-10-11

Environment, Health, International, Society

Clocks go forward early Sunday morning

Economy, International, Politics

Atwal apology "sets the record straight"

RCI | Français

Les Filles du roi : femmes courageuses à l'origine de la fondation de Montréal

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del 9, 10 y 11 de marzo 2018

RCI | 中文

爱德华王子岛上的伐木工人情愿保留马拉木头的传统

العربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي: 11-03-2018