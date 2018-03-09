The Pyeongchange Paralympics are up and running

The 2018 Pyeongchange Paralympic Games are underway in South Korea, providing a feast for anyone who loves great athletic competition.

The athletes are extraordinary, the competition fierce–as anyone who has ever witnessed the Paralympics will attest.

These Games are set to be the biggest in history. with

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus the Neutral Paralympic Athlete delegation, will compete in 80 medal events in six Winter Paralympic sports.

The opening ceremonies took place Friday when athletes, training staff, coaches and officials marched into Pyeongchange Olympic Stadium to be greeted by entertainers and a giant light and fireworks display, culminating in the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

(One political note: the North and South Korean teams did not participate as their counterparts did last month at the Pyeongchange Games last month.)

Canada, which is sending 55 athletes, was led by flagbearer and Para nordic star Brian McKeever, winner of 13 Paralympic medals, including 10 golds.

Ironically, the 38-year-old McKeever had never participated in an opening ceremony before because he normally competes on the first day of the Games.

Canada has won 135 medals, including 43 gold, since the first Winter Paralympic Games were held Winter in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden in February 1976.

The Games run until next Sunday, March 18.

