Charlotte Wolfrey, whose 20-year-old daughter Deidre Michelin was killed in a murder suicide in 1993, testifies at a hearing of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (MMIWG/Facebook)

Canada’s northern justice system needs victim-focused overhaul, national inquiry told

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 10 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Charlotte Wolfrey’s daughter, Deidre Michelin, was just 15 days shy of her 21st birthday when she was shot and killed by her partner who then turned the gun on himself.

All four of her grandchildren were in the house when their mother’s life was snuffed out in act of senseless rage, but there wasn’t a single police officer within at least 160 kilometres of the isolated Inuit community of Rigolet on the north coast of Labrador, Wolfrey told the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

“Deidre called the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canada’s federal police force) all that day that she died for help,” Wolfrey told the inquiry on the first day of two-day hearings on Wednesday. “She knew she was going to die. However, the RCMP said that unless and until her partner did something, there was nothing they could do.”

Even if she could call the police when her partner took out his gun, it would have taken them at least three hours to assemble a team and find a pilot to fly into Rigolet from Happy Valley-Goose Bay – too late to save Deidre’s life, Wolfrey said in a tearful testimony.

‘Advocate extraordinaire’

At the time of her daughter’s murder 25 years ago, there were three Inuit communities in northern Labrador, including Rigolet, that had no permanent police presence, Wolfrey said.

Wolfrey said she became an “advocate extraordinaire”, channelling all her energy to campaign to get permanent police stations in the three northern Labrador communities.

“I wanted other women to be able to get the help they needed in a timely manner and to have protection,” Wolfrey said. “That is our right under the Canadian constitution.”

Wolfrey said she spoke out against violence against women and children and tried to bring attention to a subject that is still a taboo in many Inuit communities, Wolfrey said.

After eight years of relentless campaigning, attending numerous events and giving countless speeches, two of the three northern Labrador communities, Rigolet and Makkovik, got their permanent police stations.

“It was really a bittersweet moment for me,” Wolfrey said. “It was a happy moment and yet at the same time I was so sad. I remember thinking how Deidre couldn’t benefit from this and I cried.”

Northern ‘injustice system’

Her personal experience and years of advocacy work left her with conviction that Canada’s justice system in the North needs a serious overhaul, Wolfrey said.

“The justice system in the North is what can best be described I think as the injustice system,” Wolfrey said.

Services for the victims and their families, as well as the offenders themselves, are woefully inadequate in most Indigenous and northern communities, she said.

The justice system moves at a glacial pace.

Wolfrey also spoke out against the use of the so-called Gladue sentencing principles in the Criminal Code, which require a sentencing judge to pay particular attention to the circumstances of Indigenous offenders and to consider all available sanctions other than imprisonment that are reasonable in the circumstances.

Victim-driven justice system

Restorative justice just like the traditional criminal justice is offender-focused, she said.

“I would like to see a more victim-focused and victim-driven justice system, especially when it comes to crimes of violence,” Wolfrey said.

The current restorative justice system, which many mistake with Indigenous justice, raises a lot of questions about participation in the so-called justice committees that recommend sentencing for offenders, she said.

“If there is justice committees, who’s going to choose them? Will there be criteria? What criteria? Drawn up by whom? How will it be determined if there is no conflict of interest, when everyone know everyone, and everyone knows everyone’s business in our small communities?” Wolfrey asked.

‘Power imbalance’

The use of sentencing circles creates a power imbalance, she said.

“Victims are facing offenders, they’re facing offenders’ families, the victim will probably be facing people she might rely on for a job,” Wolfrey said. “And when you’re a beaten woman – I know because I’ve been there – you don’t have any confidence in yourself… You don’t feel that you can say anything.”

She also spoke out the so-called “alternative measures” that allow offenders to get away with a slap on the wrist for committing crimes.

“What for?” Wolfrey asked. “Partly to save money, partly to have less Indigenous people in jail, partly to try and give Indigenous people some influence in the justice system, partly to save the courts from having to deal with so many cases when they come to our communities.

“I don’t call that justice. I think it’s a system doing this because it’s just us, people living in the Far North where everything is expensive, including a fair and just legal system.”

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Lack of services in Arctic is killing Inuit, witnesses tell inquiry into violence against Indigenous women in Canada, Eye on the Arctic

Denmark: Nordics report high abuse levels against women, Radio Sweden

Sweden:  Reports of violent crime increasing in Sweden’s North, Radio Sweden

United States: Survey finds violence against women widespread in Western Alaska region, Alaska Dispatch News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Society

The LINK Online, March 9-10-11

Environment, Health, International, Society

Clocks go forward early Sunday morning

RCI | Français

Les Filles du roi : femmes courageuses à l'origine de la fondation de Montréal

RCI | Español

Carlo Bruno: el cine que se viene en Canadá

RCI | 中文

谷歌调查报告：“你需要知道的移动App使用者 - 机会和挑战”

istockالعربية | RCI

“صانع الأغاني”: تطبيق جديد لغوغل يصنع لك اغانيك