Maud Lewis biopic, ‘Maudie’ dominates Canadian Screen Awards

They handed out the Canadian Screen Awards Sunday in Toronto.

As expected, the on-screen film-portrait of folk artist Maud Lewis, Maudie, dominated, winning best picture and six other CSAs, including prizes for lead actress, Sally Hawkins, and supporting actor, Ethan Hawke, as well as best director, Aisling Walsh.

Other winners included the family sitcom Kim’s Convenience and Anne, CBC-TV’s revamped rendition of Anne of Green Gables, a story that has enthralled Canadians in various forms for decades.

Alias Grace, based on a novel by Canadian icon Margaret Atwood, for best limited series or program.

Atwood also was awarded The Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute Recipient.

Besides Atwood, the evening also included special tributes to long time CBC personalities Peter Mansbrige, and Rick Mercer, as well as actor-director Clark Johnson.

In the documentary categories, the late Gord Downie’s multimedia project won the Donald Brittain Award for best social-political documentary while Catherine Bainbridge’s Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World earned three awards, including best feature-length documentary.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press, CTV, Global. Hello Magazine/Canada