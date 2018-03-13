Atlantic Canada copes with another nor’easter

Atlantic Canada is preparing for another heavy winter storm, the third in a week.

It will bring varying amounts of snowfall to the different regions, from up to 20 cm on the western edge in Quebec, to 30 – 40 cm in the eye of the storm over New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia.

“multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together”

Most of the east coast is under winter storm warnings, and Environment Canada issues the warnings “when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.”

“The combination of very strong easterly winds and low pressure will produce waves of possibly seven to 10 metres near high tide this evening,” Environment Canada is warning.

“The largest threat is for east to southeast facing shorelines exposed to these waves.”

The heavy, wet spring-time snow and hurricane-force winds forecast for tomorrow have the region’s power companies prepared for widespread outages.

Nova Scotia Power told CBC News it has set up power line crews and forestry teams across that province in anticipation of emergency operations centre ahead of the storm.

In New Brunswick, NB Power advised customers to have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in the event of widespread power outages.

And airports are reporting delayed and cancelled flights for this afternoon and evening.