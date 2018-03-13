Potential cheating scandal hits University of Regina

The University of Regina is grappling with some stiff prairie headwinds following alleged academic misconduct in its engineering faculty–again

An unknown number of students allegedly decided to cheat during an exam last month.

The course?

Law and ethics.

Associate Dean of Engineering David deMontigny told CBC News last week that two students in the class reported cheating during the exam after the professor, George Sherk, exited the classroom, leaving the exam’s supervision to teaching assistants.

No one has been disciplined because the reports did not identify the alleged cheaters.

“I trust that the irony of cheating in a law and ethics class is not lost on anyone,” deMontigny wrote in an email to CBC News.

“I am not impressed.”

Taking responsibility, Sherk, says he regrets what happened.

“If I had been in the room it may not have happened. Or if I had been in the room and seen it I would have taken action against the students.”

The engineering faculty, which has about 13-hundred students, has been in trouble before–82 cases of disciplinary action were taken in the 2015-16 academic year and 92 in the 2016-17 academic year..

Last October, a grading system was hacked by a student who altered marks.

Later that month, CBC News revealed allegations that graduate student teaching assistants had taken bribes to help students and that students had stolen exams from professors’ offices and sold the answers.

And there have been two instances of professors plagiarizing students’ work.

With files from CBC, Global News