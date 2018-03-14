A Canadian soldier lays a stone on a temporary burial site for comrades killed near Vimy Ridge. PHOTO: Library ad Archives Canada

Canadians visit WWI battlegrounds in record numbers

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 14 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Last year was the centenary of many great Canadian victories in the First World War, helping to end the war in 1918.

The attention given to those battles, including a newly erected monument to commemorate the battle of Hill 70 by a privately funded group, has focused Canadians attention on the amazing contribution and sacrifice made in that terrible war.

Brtish tank, mired and hit in the mud of Passchendaele 1917, the remains of a light rail track in the foreground and what appears to be an artillery piece in the background where a shell has just exploded. In these conditions, Canadians prevailed in November 1917
Photo Credit: Library Archives Canada PA-002195

VisitFlanders  is the official tourism agency for the region. It noted that the number of Canadians who visited the World War I heritage sites has been growing in recent years and in 2017 visits by Canadians more than doubled to over 15,000 visitors.

Flanders visits by Canadians                   2013            2014            2015            2016            2017 Canada    3,200           7,700            8,100          7,000          15,400  

Canadians have now become the largest “distance” market for visiting the Flanders region, overtaking Australia,

Remains of a German machine gun bunker after another astounding Canadian victory in taking Hill 70 near Lens. PHOTO Archives Canada Mikan-3397877

In addition to the first major Allied victory in the war at Vimy Ridge, a mostly Canadian victory, other famous victories include the taking of Hill 70 entirely Canadian, Passchendaele in which Canada was a major contributor and eventual victor. Canada’s 100 days, in which Canadians were the recognized Allied shock troops, winning every battle entered and the final, but controversial, Canadian liberation of Mons in the final days of the war.

As part of four years of commemorative activities, and to commemorate the centenary of the start of World War One, VISITFLANDERS, the official tourism agency for Flanders and Brussels, published and distributed the historically-inspired Flanders Fields Post throughout downtown Toronto on August 4, 2014. (CNW Group-VISITFLANDERS)

RCI-Remembrance: the blood-soaked fields of Flanders

The region and the war also holds a special place for Canadians thanks to one of the most famous First World War poems, “In Flanders Fields” written by Canadian surgeon, Col John McCrae, after losing a dear friend to enemy artillery.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics

Oops! Canada flag gaffe

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Steel tour for Prime Minister Trudeau continues

Economy, International, Politics

Tillerson leaving viewed as a loss for Canada

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Potential cheating scandal hits University of Regina

RCI | Français

Réviser les prix et resserrer les lois sur la publicité pour prévenir l’intoxication par l’alcool chez les jeunes

RCI | Español

Más vegetarianos y veganos entre los jóvenes canadienses

RCI | 中文

怎样既出一口恶气又不用真的揍老板一顿：加拿大专家支招

في ريشموند في بريتيش كولومبيا هناك واحد من أصل أثنين من السكان من أصول آسيوية/حقوق الصورة: Getty Images/iStock Photo/XinXingالعربية | RCI

للراغبين بطول العمر، خَيارُكم Richmond