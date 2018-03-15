St. Patrick in a giant effigy makes his annual appearance during the parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2017. CP/Graham Hughes

St. Patrick's Day parade, the 195th edition in Montreal

St. Patrick’s Day is an occasion that has been celebrated since the Irish began arriving in Canada.

In Newfoundland it’s even an official holiday.

Festivities are becoming increasingly popular, taking over university campuses for better or for worse, and more communities are getting into the spirit with organised parades.

But the oldest of them all is the annual event in Montreal that began in 1824.

“One time we went down the street with the (snow) plow before us”

This year is the 195th edition of the parade, organised by the United Irish Societies, since 1928.

Elizabeth Quinn is the Grand Marshal, only the second woman honoured with the role.

Listen

She remembers as a young girl, when it was perhaps a more intimate experience, with the many Catholic parishes being represented.

“Each parish had its own marshal and they would gather at a specific point, and they’d all walk. There were very few commercial entries in the parade.” she said.

In past years, the parade has drawn about half a million people in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/CP)

Now it’s a multi-cultural spectacle.

At a recent press conference in Montreal City Hall, Patty McCann, VP of Organization with the UIS, told The Montreal Times, “If you have never heard steel drums playing “O Danny Boy” you don’t know what you’re missing. It is fantastic!”

It’s a rite of spring that brings out Montrealers by the thousands. After a long cold winter, cooped up indoors, parade day is an opportunity to get out and enjoy the merriment.

Weather permitting!

Elizabeth Quinn remembers some challenging occasions.

“One time we went down the street with the plow before us, that was quite a memorable event, There was so much snow we couldn’t even get our own float out.”

This year the weather forecast looks great, but the route has changed.

With a long-term infrastructure project blocking the way in the middle of the former route on Ste. Catherine Street, the parade has moved up a block and will go in the other direction for the first time.

It begins around noon on Sunday, with 20 floats and several marching bands.

As for the origin of it all, the 17th of March commemorates the death of Patrick, who was first taken prisoner in Ireland, and after escaping, returned to the island using the shamrock to convert the people to Christianity. in the fifth century.

Eventually canonized, the celebrations in Ireland were traditionally more solemn, religious affairs. it was in the diaspora that the parading and partying really got going.

