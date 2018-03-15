Toys 'R' Us management told employees it will sell or close all of the company's 700 U.S. stores over the coming months, which jeopardizes the jobs of 30,000 employees. (Aaron Chown/AP)

Toys R’ Us Canadian stores in limbo

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Toys R’ Us, the American retail giant is in trouble and beginning to close down operations at home and in several countries around the world.

in the United States, it will begin closing its 740 stores, putting some 30,000 employees out of work.

Toys ‘R’ Us was hurt by the shift to mobile devices taking up more play time. (Cole Burston/CP)

In Canada, the future of 82 stores that operate separately, is said to be sound as a buyer may be interested in acquiring them.

The Associated Press reported that CEO David Brandon told employees today that the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting it received.

Brandon said Toys “R” Us will try to bundle its Canadian business, with about 200 U.S. stores, and find a buyer.

Its businesses in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain, are also going to be closing according to the recording.

Toys R’Us had already begun closing its stores in the United Kingdom.

The company would be left with stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan, where it believes it can find buyers for those assets.

Toys R’Us online store will continue running in the U.S. for the next couple of weeks in an effort to find a buyer for it.

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

St. Patrick's Day parade, the 195th edition in Montreal

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canada in top 10 for UN happiness ranking

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Toys R' Us Canadian stores in limbo

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canadian politician:questions of Sikh extremist sympathies

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Stephen Hawking remembered by Canadian student who proved him wrong

RCI | Français

Vestiges de Dorsétiens : des visages gravés sur des rochers au Nunavut

RCI | Español

Trump se jacta de haberle mentido al Primer Ministro de Canadá

RCI | 中文

比利时的感激勾起旧事：加拿大人对蒙斯之战的争议

العربية | RCI

قراءة في المسألة الكردية العراقية في ذكرى بيان 11 آذار (مارس) 1970