Former Tory leader Brown out of Ontario election race

What a difference a couple of months makes in politics.

Just ask Patrick Brown, the erstwhile leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party.

In January, it appeared Brown might be bound for the premiership of Canada’s largest province, given the unpopularity of Kathleen Wynn’s governing Liberals.

Then, two women accused him of sexual misconduct during the time he was a federal MP.

Brown denied the allegations but resigned hours later.

He was expelled from the party caucus on Feb. 16 but later that day registered to run for the leadership once again.

Five days later, Feb. 21, Brown passed the PC Party’s Provincial Nominations Committee vetting process.

Five days after that, Feb. 26, he withdrew from the leadership race.

That leadership race was settled last Saturday at a turbulent party convention that selected former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford.

On Thursday, the party’s provincial nominations committee announced that in a “unanimous decision,” it would not permit Brown to run in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte provincial riding.

Following the announcement, Brown delivered a tweet: “After much thought, I will not be running in the upcoming provincial election. I remain committed to the Conservative movement and to the well-being of my local community.”

It remains to be seen how the Tories will fare under Ford, the brother of the late Rob Ford, who drew attention around the world for bizarre behaviour while serving as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Following the committee’s announcement, Doug Ford said Thursday he was “pleased” by the decision to bar Brown.

The combination of what some view as chaos in the Progressive Conservative ranks and the unpopularity of Wynn could open the door to Andrea Horwath’s left-of-centre New Democrats to take power in the upcoming June 7 provincial general election.

A poll conducted for Global News published Thursday, showed the Tories with a seven point lead in popularity over the Liberals.

The 107-member provincial legislature currently holds 55 Liberals, 28 Progressive Conservatives and 18 NDP members.

There are two independents. Four seats are vacant.

With files from CBC, CP, Toronto Star, Global News