More sex enhancement products seized

Neighbourhood convenience stores are not the usual place to find male sexual performance products. In fact, it’s illegal.

A chain of convenience store in Ontario has been raided by officials from Health Canada and more than 16 products have been seized.

The products seized in January contain traces of pharmaceuticals and are not allowed for sale except by authorized and licensed pharmacies.

Another investigation this month has resulted in the seizure of more products for the same reason.

The products seized have been tested to show traces of kratom in one case, yohimbe in others, and drugs similar to sildenafil in others.

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a herbal product that may pose serious health risks when swallowed or inhaled. Side effects include drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, seizures, liver toxicity and excessively rapid heartbeat. Kratom has been linked to both narcotic and stimulant-like effects, and has potential for abuse and dependence. Health Canada has not authorized the sale of any product containing kratom.

Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract. The use of yohimbine or yohimbe may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women.