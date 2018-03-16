|The LINK Online March 16-17-18, 2018

Your hosts: Terry, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

One of the world’s greatest minds has passed away. Stephen Hawking died this week at his home in Cambridge, England.

Professor Raymond Laflamme, Canada Research Chair in Quantum Computing at the Perimeter Institute (PI) was a doctoral student of Stephen Hawking’s while at Cambridge.

He remembers working and studying under Hawking in the 1980’s. He also worked on equations that showed that one of Hawking’s theories was incorrect, adding that the great mathematician graciously accepted that he was wrong. Professor Laflamme was interviewed on CBC TV by host Suhanna Meharchand.

*

Cape Town with its millions of residents is perilously close to running out of water due to a mult-year drought. It has almost happened elsewhere as well, Could it happen to Canada with all its water? Maybe.

Cape Town has been slowly running out of water for the past few years. Now, it’s become critical and “zero-day” when there simply is no more water, is rapidly approaching.

Canada has vast reserves of water, and yet even so, as climate changes many Canadian cities have been forced to undertake water restrictions in recent years as droughts become longer and more severe. Forest fires have become larger and more severe as well, and unexpected floods are another aspect of the climate change, all of which affect water quality and availability.

Marc spoke with hydrologist, John Pomeroy, distinguised professor in the Department of Geography & Planning at the University of Saskatchewan

*

What lies deep under the sea off the British Columbia coast? A lot it seems.

A complex operation was undertaken recently leed by Oceana Canada. The expedition was a massive joint effort between the Canadian government’s department of fisheries and oceans, first nations groups and Ocean Networks Canada.

It involved lowering a high-tech camera some 200 metres to the ocean floor off the B.C. coast and revealed a fascinating array of life at that depth.

The findings will help to identify areas that need protection. Lynn spoke to Alexandra Cousteau, senior advisor to Oceana and granddaughter of the famous marine explorer, Jacques Cousteau.

