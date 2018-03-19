The Bell Bridge at Hoyt New Brunswick was severely damaged by ice filled flooding river and is now gone. PHOTO: Debbie McCann/THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

New Brunswick’s historic covered bridges..slowly disappearing

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

They’re all little older or a little younger than the 100 year mark, but they’re also slowly disappearing.

They are the covered bridges of New Brunswick and these were once were fairly common in many areas of North America as vestiges of the horse and waggon era.

Mostly all but gone elsewhere, New Brunswick in the 1940’s still had well over 300 of them. Now there are only about 58 of them left.  Much like the also fast disappearing giant wooden grain elevators of the Canadian prairies, the wooden covered bridges of New Brunswick are an iconic symbol of the past, and they have become an important tourist attraction to the eastern province as well as being considered a cultural heritage symbol.

RCI: 2014: Grain elevators disappearing

Looking very picturesque, the Bell Bride like many other covered bridges was promoted as something to attract tourists to the province. PHOTO Shane Fowler -CBC

In recent years, howeverthey are becoming victims of time, accidents, and now, weather.

In January, a swollen fiver with huge ice chunks destroyed another one, the Bell Bridge at Hoyt.

The bridge at Hoyt. A modular bridge (Bailey bridge) iw msuch stronger than the Bell Bridge it replaced, but of course with little charm. PHOTO: Shane Fowler-CBC

Last year, the Hammond No2 bridge over the Hammond River, fell victim to heavy excavator which crashed through the decking, though fortunately the operator was not injured.

The 104 year old bridge was rated only for 12 tonnes, but the excavator weighs 13 tonnes and was attempting to cross carrying a heavy load of lumber as part of a decking renewal.

A slight error in weight caused the eventual destruction of the Hammond No2 bridge. PHOTO: Matthew Bingley-CBC

The bridge will also disappear as it was deemed too far gone to repair.

The Hammond No2 bridge being dismatlend. Aug 2017. Joseph Tunney-CBC

New Brunswick is home to the longest covered bridge in the world, the Hartland bridge over the St John River. At just over 390 metres, the Hartland brige built in 1901 joins Hartland to Somerville. It was not originally a covered bridge, as that happened in 1922 during reconstruction when two of the six spans were torn away by river ice.

It is now both a national and a provincial historic site.

The Hartland Bridge is the longest covered bridge in the world.
PHOTO: Dennis Jarvis-wikicommons

Covered bridges became popular when large wooden trusses began to be used for long spans. They were covered to protect the stressed trusses from weather damage.  The iron tension rod “Howe truss” came about in 1840 and many N.B. bridges were built with this technology, including the Hartland bridge which in fact consists of six Howe bridges joined on pillars.

Covered bridge were also known as kissing bridges, as young couples would pause in the middle while crossing, to engage in some kissing out of site of prying eyes.

Additional information –sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

5G corridor coming to Ontario and Quebec

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Facebook data breach draws Canadian privacy concern

RCI | Français

Développement et Paix: une délégation de la Conférence épiscopale nationale du Congo est en visite au Canada

RCI | Español

La verdadera historia de los Superhéroes de Dulce Pinzón

RCI | 中文

特鲁多与输油管：俄国水军对加拿大的兴趣

العربية | RCI

سوريا: ما مسار الأوضاع مع دخول النزاع الدامي عامه الثامن؟