Overdose deaths are increasing in Canada and advocates say decriminalization of drugs coupled with stepped-up health services could reverse the trend.

Decriminalize drugs, urges the city of Vancouver

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 March, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Plagued with increasing drug overdose deaths, the western city of Vancouver is calling on the government of Canada to decriminalize the personal possession of all drugs. The city wants to couple this with treatment and overdose prevention services in a bid to turn the issue into one of public health rather than criminal justice.

‘Politicians are afraid…people are dying’

“Advocates have been calling for this discussion for more than three decades,” says Eugene Oscapella, a lawyer who teaches drug policy at the University of Ottawa. “In a sense we have a drug problem, but we have a bigger political problem because…politicians are afraid to take on this issue and unfortunately, people are dying as a consequence of that.”

Listen

Canada will decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana within a year, but there is no sign it is considering doing so with other street drugs. In January of 2018, there were 33 overdose deaths in Vancouver, and there has been a growing wave of deaths across the country, in many cases involving the powerful opioid fentanyl.

At least 2,458 people died of an opioid overdose in Canada in 2016. Drug fatalities are increasing at an alarming rate. (CBC/file)

Portugal sets the example

Advocates point to the experience of Portugal which changed its law to make possession of drugs for personal use an offence punished with a ticket rather than a criminal charge. If users there are determined to have a drug problem they may be provided help from lawyers, psychologists, and social workers.

Oscapella says the approach seems to have worked very well given that Portugal has the lowest death rate from drug overdose in Europe, the use of heroine decreased from 100,000 in 2001 to 25,000 now, and the rate of HIV among injection drug users has plummeted.

Eugene Oscapella says a health-based approach to drug use would reduce the number of overdose deaths in Canada.

Middle class families affected

Overdose deaths no longer affect only the marginalized. Oscapella says that as more middle class families are affected there will be increasing pressure governments to take action. It would be up to the federal government to change drug laws, and up to provincial and municipal governments to provide health and social services to unhealthy users.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Decriminalize drugs, urges the city of Vancouver
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    19 March 2018 at 14 h 17 min

    The sensible, or misuse of drugs may depend on the individual user and environmental attitude.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

5G corridor coming to Ontario and Quebec

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Facebook data breach draws Canadian privacy concern

RCI | Français

Développement et Paix: une délégation de la Conférence épiscopale nationale du Congo est en visite au Canada

RCI | Español

La verdadera historia de los Superhéroes de Dulce Pinzón

RCI | 中文

特鲁多与输油管：俄国水军对加拿大的兴趣

العربية | RCI

سوريا: ما مسار الأوضاع مع دخول النزاع الدامي عامه الثامن؟