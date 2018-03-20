Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebrated today

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is being celebrated today by Iranians across Canada and around the world.

The word, which means, “new day” arrives on the exact moment of the spring equinox.

Toronto is home to one of the largest Persian communities in the diaspora, with over 100,000 people.

The traditions are similar to New Year’s Eve with fireworks, and like Christmas gifts will be exchanged, and the added symbol of new life with painted eggs like Easter.

The annual picnic that is part of Nowruz tradition, often takes place out in the country at the annual maple syrup sugar shacks.

Meanwhile, the rest of us in the northern hemisphere, are welcoming the longer days, and eventually, warming temperatures.