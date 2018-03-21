The federal Liberal government has introduced a Bill which tightens laws on gun ownership and use. Gun control lobbyists say it doesn't go far enough, gun owner advocates say Critics say it will do nothing to curb gangs and gun violence and create more hurdles for law-abiding owners. PHOTO: Sean Kilpatrick-CP

Canadian Government introduces new gun restrictions

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 21 March, 2018 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

Citing an increase in gangs and gun crime, yesterday the federal Liberal government introduced new restrictions and obligations for gun ownership in Canada, called Bill C-71.

Tony Bernardo is the executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA), an gun owners advocacy group.

Listen

The federal government has insisted it would not, and has not ,re-introduced a so-called “long gun registry” (LGR)  of rifles and shotguns, which has been highly controversial in the past.

Tony Bernardo is the executive-director of the gun owner advocacy group, the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.. PHOTO: CSSA

.While every legal owner of firearms is themselves registered” through the licence system, and while all guns listed as restricted are also registered, the majority of rifles and shotguns were not.

The original LGR was instituted as a way to better track long guns and thus increase public safety.  Thousands of gun owners, and many critics said it did nothing to increase public safety but was astronomically costly and potentially placed many law-abiding owners into a criminal situation for very minor mistakes. It was extremely controversial from the beginning and was cancelled by the previous Conservative government.

The federal Liberal Minister of Public Safety has strongly insisted that the new law does not constitute a renewal of the LGR.

The Hon. Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety PHOTO: CBC TV

However, many firearms owners and advocates say the Bill is simply the LGR through the backdoor. The Liberals have also helped the province of Quebec as it establishes its own LGR as a replacement to the federal one.

Bernardo also points out that the common use of “assault rifle” to describe modern sporting rifles is deliberately wrong. He says that although they may look similar to military rifles, they simply are not.

Three civilian variants of the AR-15 style of rifle. Commonly referred to as “assault rifles” the versions sold in Canada are not, they are merely modern semi-auto sporting rifles, but have been classed as “restricted” in Canada requiring additional licence and mandatory training to purchase. PHOTO: Rich Pedronelli- AP

He also notes that the oft-repeated criticism that such rifles are no good for hunting and only good for killing people is also wrong. He notes that in the US and elsewhere they are widely used for hunting and aren’t good for hunting in Canada only because the government has decided they cannot be used for hunting.

Tony Bernardo says the new laws once again pose difficulties and unnecessary restrictions on legal gun owners, and again will have virtually no effect on gang violence and illegal gun possession.

He and other gun owner advocacy groups say this will only serve to incite controversy in Canada once again.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Canadian Government introduces new gun restrictions
  1. Edward Schweikert says:
    21 March 2018 at 18 h 54 min

    Politicians at it again. What about bombs, gas, etc.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Spring arrives in Canada....sort of

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada's privacy watchdog launches investigation into Facebook

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

DriveHer: ride sharing app for women only in GTA

RCI | Français

Le RIVO, « De la survie à la vie » ou 25 ans à soutenir les réfugiés traumatisés

RCI | Español

Continúan las protestas contra el proyecto Trans Mountain en Columbia Británica

RCI | 中文

加拿大选举委员会：加拿大选民比美国选民成熟

العربية | RCI

النوروز، "اليوم الجديد"، ورمزيته