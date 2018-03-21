The Australian Shepherd breed is now one of the top ten most popular breeds in Canada., but best suited to "active" families. PHOTO: CNW Group/Canadian Kennel Club

 Canada’s top dogs list

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 21 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

There’s a new breed making the top ten list of most popular dog breeds in Canada.

The Canadian Kennel Club is the main  registry for purebred dogs in the country and they’ve just released their “top ten” list gathered from information over the past year.

In the number one spot is the family friendly Labrador retriever. In fact, the “Lab” has held that position as Canada’s most popular dog since 1995.

What is new this year is that the Australian Shepherd has cracked the top ten.

In a press statement, Shawna Wiebe, President of the Canadian National Australian Shepherd Association (CNASA)

says of the breed, “They are a very intelligent, athletic dog in a moderate package. They can move from the herding arena, to the agility ring, to the rally ring, to the Frisbee field, with great ease”.

She also notes however that the breed is best suited to active families with a commitment to socialize and train these dogs.

The poodle has held fourth position since 2005, and the Bernese Mountain dog with its friendly personality has been a favourite for a decade.

The tricolour Bernese Mountain dog breed originated in Switzerland as a working dog to herd cattle , pull carts, and as a watchdog. Its gentle nature however has made it a Canadian favourite PHOTO: via Youtube Bernese facts

The CKC top ten most popular breeds in Canada in 2017

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. German Shepherd
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. Poodle
  5. Shetland Sheepdog
  6. French Bulldog
  7. Havanese
  8. Bernese Mountain Dog
  9. Australian Shepherd
  10. Bulldog
