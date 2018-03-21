 Canada’s top dogs list

There’s a new breed making the top ten list of most popular dog breeds in Canada.

The Canadian Kennel Club is the main registry for purebred dogs in the country and they’ve just released their “top ten” list gathered from information over the past year.

In the number one spot is the family friendly Labrador retriever. In fact, the “Lab” has held that position as Canada’s most popular dog since 1995.

What is new this year is that the Australian Shepherd has cracked the top ten.

In a press statement, Shawna Wiebe, President of the Canadian National Australian Shepherd Association (CNASA)

says of the breed, “They are a very intelligent, athletic dog in a moderate package. They can move from the herding arena, to the agility ring, to the rally ring, to the Frisbee field, with great ease”.

She also notes however that the breed is best suited to active families with a commitment to socialize and train these dogs.

The poodle has held fourth position since 2005, and the Bernese Mountain dog with its friendly personality has been a favourite for a decade.

The CKC top ten most popular breeds in Canada in 2017