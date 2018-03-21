Service Canada employees have been advised to no longer use gendered terms like Mr. Mrs,, father, mother etc. but to substitute gender neutral terms or address clients by their full name when dealing with the public PHOTO: Indranil Mukherjee-AFP-Getty Images

Mr, Mrs, Miss, no more. Government agencies told to be ‘gender neutral” with public

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 21 March, 2018 , 3 Comments ↓

Share

A new directive to  Service Canada employees tells them to try to avoid terms like Mr., Mrs., Miss, father, mother, etc.

According to documents obtained by Radio-Canada, those employees who interact with the public are to avoid such terms to avoid “portraying a perceived bias toward a particular sex or gender”.

For example, terms like father and mother are to be avoided as these are gender specific, and so should be replaced by the neutral “parent”.

Service Canada employees deal with the public for such services as Canada Pension Plan, Employment Insurance, and Old Age Security.

Employees can ask clients how they would like to be addressed but could begin by using full names instead of the gendered honorific.

While officials say it’s a matter of respect to reflect the diversity in Canada, an employee who asked to remain anonymous, said there is some resistance especially from older clients who feel a measure of disrespect when addressed by their names and not with the honorific Mr. Mrs, Miss.

Various government forms are also being modified to replace gender specific language.

The notes obtained by Radio-Canada also said use of gender neutral terms by employees will be monitored as part of the quality of service programme.

Prime Minister Trudeau responding to a Canadian Press request for a statement said he needed more time to look into the matter.

Trudeau raised eyebrows last month during a public event in Edmonton Alberta last month when he said he preferred the word “peoplekind” to “mankind”.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

3 comments on “Mr, Mrs, Miss, no more. Government agencies told to be ‘gender neutral” with public
  1. Romulo Lim says:
    21 March 2018 at 23 h 20 min

    who is the idiot that came up with this ? I am a male who was born over 60 years ago, a husband to my wife and a father to my daughter. until the English speaking world come up with a new “decree” forcing me to use these terms to be recognized, I will continue to be man and not a “personkind” or “peoplekind”. Don’t become the laughing stock of the civilized world. We, Canadian, deserve better.

    Reply
  2. Brenda B VanRootselaar says:
    21 March 2018 at 21 h 51 min

    Trudeau is an idiot!!!!! This is absolutely disgusting!

    Reply
  3. Peter Ashcroft says:
    21 March 2018 at 15 h 14 min

    Hey You! Don’t be so precisely vague Lack of manners makes for rudeness!

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Spring arrives in Canada....sort of

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada's privacy watchdog launches investigation into Facebook

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

DriveHer: ride sharing app for women only in GTA

RCI | Français

Le RIVO, « De la survie à la vie » ou 25 ans à soutenir les réfugiés traumatisés

RCI | Español

Continúan las protestas contra el proyecto Trans Mountain en Columbia Británica

RCI | 中文

加拿大选举委员会：加拿大选民比美国选民成熟

العربية | RCI

النوروز، "اليوم الجديد"، ورمزيته