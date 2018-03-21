A portrait of how most Canadians feel about the arrival of spring weather. When does it arrive exactly? Ah, THAT is the question. (Shutterstock/iryna1)

Spring arrives in Canada….sort of

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 21 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Spring, at least officially, arrived in Canada on Tuesday.

Now comes the hard part: waiting for the real thing.

There are markers we look forward to, of course.

High spring temperatures toppled three decades-old weather records in Saskatchewan last April when the temperature hit 21.6 C in Saskatoon. It’s a pretty good bet most in the province did not talk themselves into believing winter was really gone. (Except–maybe–that day) (CBC)

The Toronto Blue Jays open their regular season two weeks from Thursday and while that–briefly– might result in a slightly lighter state of mind, chances are it won’t entirely do the trick, if at all.

Spring in many parts of Canada an obstacle course for the mind, body and soul.

Warm days midst the always fluctuating temperatures bring hope.

The cold days, oft-times accompanied by precipitation in its various disguises, go a long way to helping Canadians maintain who they are: a physically tough tribe with an excellent sense of balance.

Where does that sense of balance come from.

Try pussy-footing along icy, snow-covered streets one day and finding the wherewithal to leap a array of slushy puddles in a single bound.

A good winter storm survival kit keeps you safe through the winter weather, but most Canadians are now saying “Enough Already! (CBC)

So we struggle to put another winter behind us.

This one was tough.

When is it not?

And it came pretty much as expected except for that part of December when the North Pole was warmer than many parts of southern Canada.

Maybe that last fact is all you need to know about how much Canadians need spring right now.

When will it arrive? Really arrive?

I spoke with David Phillips, the chief senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, and asked him.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Spring arrives in Canada....sort of

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada's privacy watchdog launches investigation into Facebook

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

DriveHer: ride sharing app for women only in GTA

RCI | Français

Le RIVO, « De la survie à la vie » ou 25 ans à soutenir les réfugiés traumatisés

RCI | Español

Continúan las protestas contra el proyecto Trans Mountain en Columbia Británica

RCI | 中文

加拿大选举委员会：加拿大选民比美国选民成熟

العربية | RCI

النوروز، "اليوم الجديد"، ورمزيته