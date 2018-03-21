Spring arrives in Canada....sort of

Spring, at least officially, arrived in Canada on Tuesday.

Now comes the hard part: waiting for the real thing.

There are markers we look forward to, of course.

The Toronto Blue Jays open their regular season two weeks from Thursday and while that–briefly– might result in a slightly lighter state of mind, chances are it won’t entirely do the trick, if at all.

Spring in many parts of Canada an obstacle course for the mind, body and soul.

Warm days midst the always fluctuating temperatures bring hope.

The cold days, oft-times accompanied by precipitation in its various disguises, go a long way to helping Canadians maintain who they are: a physically tough tribe with an excellent sense of balance.

Where does that sense of balance come from.

Try pussy-footing along icy, snow-covered streets one day and finding the wherewithal to leap a array of slushy puddles in a single bound.

So we struggle to put another winter behind us.

This one was tough.

When is it not?

And it came pretty much as expected except for that part of December when the North Pole was warmer than many parts of southern Canada.

Maybe that last fact is all you need to know about how much Canadians need spring right now.

When will it arrive? Really arrive?

I spoke with David Phillips, the chief senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, and asked him.