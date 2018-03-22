Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized for what he called a “major breach of trust” but professor wonders where he was two years ago. (Steven Senne/AP Photo/file)

Facebook breach of trust: what to do now?

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 22 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The news that data gleaned from millions of Facebook users was manipulated to sway the U.S. election signals the beginning of the age of information warfare, says Megan Boler, a professor of Social Justice Education at the University of Toronto. And she says users should take action to stop the trend and to protect their data.

Listen

“Information is being weaponized,” says Boler. “There is very much concern and evidence that the 50 million profiles that Cambridge Analytica obtained through taking Facebook data was then used to sway the election in the United States and to target individual voters and thereby change the entire political landscape of the United States.

“Did we sign up on Facebook thinking that our information was going to be used to change political elections? I don’t think so.”

Boler is not reassured by the apology of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg saying he knew about the “breach of trust” by Cambridge Analytica two years ago but he did not inform users or take the steps needed to protect the data.

She says users need to think carefully about how they use social media, pointing out that Facebook also owns WhatsApp and Instagram. Some people may choose to shut down their Facebook accounts entirely. Boler notes that it is possible to archive all the photos and posts on individuals’ accounts before deleting them. Facebook provides a 90 day grace period when people can change their minds.

Listen

Users may choose to delete Facebook entirely or change their setting to try to better protect their data. (James H. Collins/The Canadian Press/file photo)

Other social networks exist that don’t sell data

“Information is being weaponized,” says Boler. “There is very much concern and evidence that the 50 million profiles that Cambridge Analytica obtained through taking Facebook data was then used to sway the election in the United States and to target individual voters and thereby change the entire political landscape of the United States.

“Did we sign up on Facebook thinking that our information was going to be used to change political elections? I don’t think so.”

Boler is not reassured by the apology of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg saying he knew about the “breach of trust” by Cambridge Analytica two years ago but he did not inform users or take the steps needed to protect the data.

She says users need to think carefully about how they use social media, pointing out that Facebook also owns WhatsApp and Instagram. Some people may choose to shut down their Facebook accounts entirely. Boler notes that it is possible to archive all the photos and posts on individuals’ accounts before deleting them. Facebook provides a 90 day grace period when people can change their minds.

Other social networks exist that don’t sell data

She also notes there are other social media platforms that do not sell or distribute data. She herself plans to change to the Diaspora social network and to urge friends and family to do the same. “If Facebook is the only way we are connected to these important people in our lives maybe there needs to be a return to telephone or other ways of connecting,” says Boler.

Break the links, suggests professor

For those who want to stay on Facebook, Boler suggest people go into their settings and turn off the links to apps and games so that third parties don’t have access to their personal data.

Beyond that, Boler thinks governments should get involved perhaps by setting up a kind of digital protection agency that would act in a similar way to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission which regulates broadcasting and telecommunications. This is one idea of many that Boler thinks must be discussed with some urgency.

‘Disturbing…Money driving politics’

“We are seeing very disturbing examples of money driving politics today. Whether we can have faith in governments being able to oversee this…I think this is a turning point and we can send a really loud message to Facebook right now by deleting or suspending our accounts, by demanding accountability from Facebook and thinking about what kind of regulation we want.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

New tests for gynecologic cancers will save lives

RCI | Français

L’affaire Loblaw : chute de confiance des consommateurs envers les détaillants alimentaires

RCI | Español

Arrestos por venta de marihuana en Canadá no llevan a ninguna parte

RCI | 中文

加拿大隐私专员启动调查脸书：个人隐私及选民信息是否安全？

العربية | RCI

ما الذي تريده الرياض من واشنطن في الظروف الراهنة؟