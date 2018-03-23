Gussie Bennett, 14, died on March 18, 2018 from what is believed to have been tuberculosis. (Submitted to CBC by Katie Suarak)

Canada vows to eradicate TB in the North

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 23 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Just as a teenage boy is thought to have died from tuberculosis last weekend, the Canadian government has unveiled plans to eradicate active TB in the North by 2030. Tuberculosis is a preventable and curable bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs and can cause death if untreated.

Tuberculosis is caused by contagious bacteria that affect the lungs and is fought with a long course of antibiotics. (Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press)

Indigenous people in the North face 300 times risk

The incidence of TB among all Canadians in 2016 was 4.8 cases per 100,000 people. But for Inuit (Indigenous people of the North) living anywhere it was slightly more than 170 cases per 100,000. For Inuit who live in the North, the incidence of tuberculosis is 300 times higher than among Canadian-born, non-Indigenous people.

The higher infection rates are partly attributed poor and overcrowded housing, food insecurity, access to health services and mental health issues. These are areas the government plans to focus on in order to cut active TB in the north by half within seven years and eliminate it by 2030. The government has committed $27.5 million over five years to meet its goals.

Higher infection rates ‘outrageous,’ says minister

At a news conference, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott called the much higher infection rates among Inuit outrageous but “eminently solvable” given available medical technology.

March 24, 2018 is World Tuberculosis Day and marks efforts to eradicate the disease around the world.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Indigenous, Society

Canada vows to eradicate TB in the North

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The end of the ATM could start in Quebec

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

New tests for gynecologic cancers will save lives

RCI | Français

L’Opéra de Montréal présente la première montréalaise de Svadba (Mariage)

RCI | Español

Arrestos por venta de marihuana en Canadá no llevan a ninguna parte

RCI | 中文

汽油和餐馆价格大涨：加拿大2月通胀率升至 2.2%

العربية | RCI

ما الذي تريده الرياض من واشنطن في الظروف الراهنة؟