From backstreet to big business: Marijuana

World’s First Cannabis Conference 2018, Canada

For almost a century, marijuana has been an underground illicit drug in Canada This began in 1923 when marijuana was added to an amendment to the Narcotic Drug Act, Now recreational use of the drug is set to become legal on July 1st of this year (although many say the date will be delayed). The proposal has just passed in a vote in the Senate, and appears now on its way to becoming legal if not by July, then sometime this year.

With that coming legalisation in Canada, and with other jurisdictions in the U.S. and elsewhere either legalising it or decriminalising recreational marijuana use, big business has quickly moved to take over the place of the backstreet dealer.

A major conference –in fact the world’s first- will be held in Canada’s east coast city of Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 -12.

It’s called The World Cannabis Congress.

However, its not for all. In a press release, it is billed as “an exclusive, by invitation only event that will welcome 350 of the brightest minds and biggest influencers for two compelling days of expert talks, engaging panels, major industry announcements and unparalleled networking opportunities”.

The keynote speaker is the Hon. Anne McLellan, Chair Of The Canadian Task Force

On Cannabis Legalisation.

The invitees are expected to include cannabis experts, policymakers, government officials, leading scientists and researchers, celebrity speakers and delegates from countries including Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Spain, South Africa and Uruguay. The event is supported by Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB), the province’s lead business development organization.