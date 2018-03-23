High heeled shoe sales declining

High heels may be history if the trend toward dropping sales continues.

A recent report in the Washington Post newspaper said sales of high heels were down 12 per cent in 2017, according to the NPD Group‘s retail tracking service,

High heels are the footwear of choice for Loredana Moniz, whose shoe closet is shown here. The Brampton, Ontario native considers her high heels an essential part of her everyday attire. (Loredana Moniz/CBC)

Consequently inventories were up 25% which led to some great sales for those who love a high heel.

But it appears increasingly women are choosing low pumps, and ballet flats, as “comfort” is now becoming a necessity.

And sales for sneakers are up a whopping 40 per cent.