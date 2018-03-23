High heeled shoe sales declining

High heels may be history if the trend toward dropping sales continues.
A recent report in the Washington Post newspaper said sales of high heels were down 12 per cent in 2017, according to the NPD Group‘s retail tracking service,
Consequently inventories were up 25% which led to some great sales for those who love a high heel.
But it appears increasingly women are choosing low pumps, and ballet flats, as “comfort” is now becoming a necessity.
And sales for sneakers are up a whopping 40 per cent.
“Even after we get to work, we’re trying not to sit at our desks all day,” Katie Smith, director of retail analysis at Edited, explains.
“We stand. We take the stairs. We walk to lunch. We’re constantly counting our steps, so it makes sense to wear comfortable footwear and clothing.”
When the story made the business news on a recent CBC morning radio program, a seventy year-old listener texted in with fond memories of her high-heeled days.
Demographics may have something to do with the trend as well.
