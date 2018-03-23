Juno Award weekend in Vancouver

The Juno Awards, Canada’s national music awards, are a movable feast taking place in one city annually, and this year it’s west-coast Vancouver that’s in the spotlight.

The event makes for a sort-of homecoming for host Michael Buble, who grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia, a suburb of Vancouver.

And this year’s show is described as a mix of old and new, with much more diverse representation among the new artists.

Performers on the telecast include up and comers such as Daniel Ceasar and Jesse Reyez as well as some of the more familiar Canadian superstars: Arcade Fire, Diana Krall, and The Barenaked Ladies.

The Barenaked Ladies, the band many people around the world may be more familiar with as the group that wrote and performs the titular opening to “The Big Bang” TV show, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by none other than Geddy Lee, of Rush.

Among the presenters on the show, which will be broadcast on CBC Radio and TV at 8 pm est, Sunday March 25, 2018, are Buffy Ste. Marie, Jann Arden and producer Bob Rock.

The Weeknd is one of the nominees for the JUNO Fan Choice Award this year, along with Justin Bieber and Alessia Cara. Cara won the Grammy earlier this year for Best New Artist.