Hundreds of young people attended events organized first in 2015 in Winnipeg to talk about mental health issues. (CBC/file)

Mental health stigma eased at youth events

It was the suicide of a best friend three years ago that prompted Loizza Aquino to start organizing events for young people to talk about mental health issues. She was just 15 at the time and his death was one of four suicides that happened in Winnipeg in less than a month.

At 15 years of age, Loizza Aquino was moved to take action by the suicide of a best friend. (CBC/file)
Listen

Meetings attract hundreds

“It made me realize there’s a lot that needs to be done surrounding mental health and mental illness and awareness and conversations surrounding it,” says Aquino. “It actually started with a tweet. I tweeted out ‘is there anybody that wants to help me create awareness for mental health?’”

About eight people messaged her and things grew from there. Eventually a group called Peace of Mind 204 was formed.  Events were organized for hundreds of people featuring speakers and open mike sessions. Four have been held in the western city of Winnipeg and one took place last night at the University of Toronto. The events are called YAMIS for Youth Against Mental Health Stigma.

‘It allows people to talk’

“These events are meant to bring people together to share their stories about mental health and mental illness,” says Aquino. “Honestly, it’s a first step to being able to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health. It allows people to talk about stories they normally don’t get to talk about because it’s seen as taboo when they do it somewhere else. It’s really all about bringing people together to have this conversation.”

Aquino says she has had very positive feedback. “We’ve had students who have said ‘this helped me talk about my mental health for the first time and now I’m able to go get help.’ It’s helped people be free from self-harm…(and) realize that they are not alone. I’ve had people who’ve said that this has helped save their life. I’ve had a lot of students who’ve said ‘this is a good first step and I want to speak at the next event.’”

‘Something that can’t wait’

Aquino says the need for this kind of initiative is obvious when you consider one in five Canadians will suffer from mental illness at some point in their lives and that suicide is a leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24.

“It’s honestly something that can’t wait. We need to start doing more and being proactive about mental health and suicide and mental illness because suicide can be prevented and I think there’s a lot that needs to be done.”

