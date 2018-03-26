Juno host Michael Buble, who won the award and Diana Krall who won producer of the year award and vocal jazz album of the year award, shown performing Nat King Cole's "L O V E" PHOTO CBC

Canada’s Premier Music Awards Event: Junos

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

This weekend saw Canada’s top musical talent gathered in Vancouver for the top music awards show in the country.

The Juno awards are named after Piere Juneau, first president of the Canadian Radio-tv and Telecommunications Commision.

The show was hosted by crooner Micheal Bublé, who had been slated to host last year, but had withdrawn from public life in 2016, asking or privacy after his oldest child was diagnosed with cancer.  He did not refer to that as host this year, but announced he and his wife were expected their third child. On Saturday Krall won Juno’s for producer of the year and vocal jazz album of the year, while Buble had won adult contemporary album of the year.

One of the highlights was his performance with jazz star Diana Krall as they performed a hit by Nat King Cole, “L-o-v-e”

Indeed,  Shawn Mendes, won  Single of the Year during the awards event on Saturday, and the Junos fan choice award Sunday night but was not there to accept it.

The band Arcade Fire took the Juno award for Album of the Year for “Everything Now”.

Another huge moment during the weekend was the awarding of Artist of the Year Juno, to the late Gord Downie, frontman for the Tragically Hip. Downie died last year after a battle with brain cancer.

Perhaps the biggest highlight was an emotional reunion and performance by the Barenaked Ladies.  Introduced by Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee of Rush, the BNL as they are also known were inducted into the Canadian music Hall of Fame. The group had a major split in 2009 when co-founder  Steven Page left for a solo career, but there was only good feelings among them as Page and Ed Robertson performed a couple of their many hits in a rousing close-out to the spectacular annual music event.

additional information- sources

Posted in Arts and Entertainment

More stories

*

﻿
Canada to expel 4 Russian diplomats, reject credentials of 3 moreSweet Jesus ice cream shops face boycott, as Christians call its branding 'hate speech'U.S., several EU nations to expel Russian officials over spy poisoningEgyptian voters go to the polls, but el-Sisi already known winnerOttawa making it easier for doctors to prescribe methadone and heroinIllicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web, Mounties warnRemington, maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook school shooting, goes bankruptFederal government's total 'market debt' now tops $1 trillion, documents showSt. John's woman says military failed to help her after sexual assaultSenior's severe injuries result of nursing home neglect, says daughter