Growcer bringing bok choy to Churchill, Manitoba

Growcer is the hydroponic experiment that’s becoming a major success in northern Manitoba.

Churchill is the community of about 900 people on the western shore of Hudson Bay.

It was touted as a new inland port for Canada, but since the shutdown last year of the only railway that connects to the major city of Winnipeg, 1000 kilometres to the south, people have been stranded.

Last spring, flooding eroded the base under the tracks and the American owner of the railway, Omnitrax, refuses to repair the track.

Flying in food has gotten very expensive and vegetables, particularly green ones, don’t arrive in the freshest condition.

Growcer, is described as “containerized growing systems for remote food production” on its website, and it is working well in Churchill.

We’ll hear more about this success, and what Growcer’s plans are for the future in a report later this week.