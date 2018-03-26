"Poison Ivory" one of the performers at the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival 2017 PHOTO: Fubarfoto

Vancouver to host Canada’s biggest Burlesque Festival.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

It’s called the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival 2018.This is the thirteenth year for an event that has been growing every year.  The two day event takes place on Friday April 6, and Saturday April 7th

Diamond Minx, her professional stage name, is president of the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival Association.

Listen

What is burlesque? It’s entertainment, a mix of nearly nude titillation, comedy, variety, political satire, and performance art.

The Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is now in its 13th year and this year the two shows are entitles – The International Cabaret (Friday April 6th) and Vancouver Uncovered (Saturday April 7th).

Diamond Minx, president of the VIBF PHOTO Tom Gould

In the lineup are Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017 Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco) a pin-up model, exotic showgirl, and artist, the Powerhouse of the Midwest Jeez Loueez (Chicago) is a teacher, producer and performer – placing in 21st Century Burlesque’s Top 5 industry figures for three years running, and contender for Best Debut (2014) and Miss Exotic World (2016) at the Las Vegas Burlesque Hall of Fame.

Bazuka Joe at the 2017 VIBF Photo Fubarfoto

Also appearing is the Legend of Burlesque Gina Bon Bon (Las Vegas) who has been a feature dancer in numerous New York and Las Vegas burlesque revues.

The Cheesecake Revue PHOTO Fubarfoto

Festival president Diamond Minx said in a press release, “Vancouver has a rich history of burlesque and cabaret, with many of the performers we recognize as legends – including this year’s feature Gina Bon Bon – touring through the city and appearing at the historic Penthouse and other infamous venues during their golden era”.

Saturday Night showcase group, 2017 PHOTO Fubarfoto

The festival weekend kicks off with the “Diamonds in the Buff” Industry Awards night, recognizing the movers and shakers in Vancouver’s booming burlesque scene, and TIT Talks – a TED Talk inspired evening of presentations from the headlining artists.

It should be a two day festival of dazzling and exotic costumes, comedy, almost bared bodies, and lots of fun entertainment.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International

Nya Gatbel: modelling for the best from Calgary, Alberta

Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

World Food Program sounding alarm over food shortage in the DRC

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Hope springs eternal for Montreal's baseball fans

Economy, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Some farmers unhappy with new inspection policies: report

RCI | Français

Nodules pulmonaires cancéreux: une approche multidisciplinaire novatrice à l’Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont

RCI | Español

La firma canadiense AggregateIQ habría violado las normas de la campaña Brexit

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府欠市场债务突破万亿大关，仍“不算太坏”

العربية | RCI

الأزمة الروسية الغربية: زوبعة في فنجان؟