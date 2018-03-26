Vancouver to host Canada’s biggest Burlesque Festival.

It’s called the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival 2018.This is the thirteenth year for an event that has been growing every year. The two day event takes place on Friday April 6, and Saturday April 7th

Diamond Minx, her professional stage name, is president of the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival Association.

What is burlesque? It’s entertainment, a mix of nearly nude titillation, comedy, variety, political satire, and performance art.

The Vancouver International Burlesque Festival is now in its 13th year and this year the two shows are entitles – The International Cabaret (Friday April 6th) and Vancouver Uncovered (Saturday April 7th).

In the lineup are Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017 Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco) a pin-up model, exotic showgirl, and artist, the Powerhouse of the Midwest Jeez Loueez (Chicago) is a teacher, producer and performer – placing in 21st Century Burlesque’s Top 5 industry figures for three years running, and contender for Best Debut (2014) and Miss Exotic World (2016) at the Las Vegas Burlesque Hall of Fame.

Also appearing is the Legend of Burlesque Gina Bon Bon (Las Vegas) who has been a feature dancer in numerous New York and Las Vegas burlesque revues.

Festival president Diamond Minx said in a press release, “Vancouver has a rich history of burlesque and cabaret, with many of the performers we recognize as legends – including this year’s feature Gina Bon Bon – touring through the city and appearing at the historic Penthouse and other infamous venues during their golden era”.

The festival weekend kicks off with the “Diamonds in the Buff” Industry Awards night, recognizing the movers and shakers in Vancouver’s booming burlesque scene, and TIT Talks – a TED Talk inspired evening of presentations from the headlining artists.

It should be a two day festival of dazzling and exotic costumes, comedy, almost bared bodies, and lots of fun entertainment.