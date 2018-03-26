Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, where riot police fire tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists on January 21, 2018 [Kenny Katombe/Reuters]

World Food Program sounding alarm over food shortage in the DRC

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The World Food Program is trying to alert the global community to the looming disaster in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The WFP has been monitoring the situation and providing relief for over two decades now, but in a recent report, in which they state that 124 million people in 51 countries are experiencing  high levels of food insecurity, the DRC is identified as one of the most challenged.

Massive food insecurity due to the ongoing violence is threatening two million children according to the UN.

Claude Jibidar, the WFP’s country director for DRC says the country was ravaged by the recent El Nino conditions and now faces both drought and infestation.

Listen

Army worms have devastated thousands of hectares of maize and rice crops.

And Jibidar says the violence and instability of the last twenty years has escalated in the last 18 months, particularly in the eastern region of the country.

“As of today we do have some 4.5 million people who are displaced within DRC … we also have a large number of Congolese who are fleeing the country and going into the neighbouring countries and this is creating quite a serious humanitarian situation.”

WFP activities for internally displaced people in Mutefu, Kasai province, where children are most vulnerable. (WFP/Jacques David)

Ethnic conflicts and protests against leader Joseph Kabila have left the country, one of the largest in Africa, in deepening chaos.

Elections were supposed to be held in 2016, then 2017, and now there is one scheduled for December 23, 2018, but ongoing clashes and civil unrest leave it in doubt.

The biggest problem currently in the DRC, according to Jibidar, is the massive displacement of farmers.

“The problem of food security in the DRC can be addressed very quickly if there was stability: if those millions of people could stay in their villages, if they could plant, if their livelihood could be rehabilitated,” Jibidar says.

He says it can done, and the people of the DRC are tired of the conflicts.

He acknowledges a decline in funding due to donor fatigue.

“Donor countries do not see an end, an immediate end to a humanitarian problem, but I also believe that there has been political instability which we hope will be addressed through the coming elections so that the people of DRC can go back to some sort of normalcy.”

“What we need, primarily at this moment, is really timely support… in DRC, but also in some of the other neighbouring countries, these are fertile countries, these are countries that can produce.” according to Jibidar.

Share
Posted in Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International

Nya Gatbel: modelling for the best from Calgary, Alberta

Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

World Food Program sounding alarm over food shortage in the DRC

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Hope springs eternal for Montreal's baseball fans

Economy, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Some farmers unhappy with new inspection policies: report

RCI | Français

Nodules pulmonaires cancéreux: une approche multidisciplinaire novatrice à l’Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont

RCI | Español

La firma canadiense AggregateIQ habría violado las normas de la campaña Brexit

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府欠市场债务突破万亿大关，仍“不算太坏”

العربية | RCI

الأزمة الروسية الغربية: زوبعة في فنجان؟