Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook)

Accused in Quebec mosque attack pleads not guilty to 12 charges.

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

On a gloomy Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2017, a lone gunman armed with a rifle and a pistol walked into the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City and opened fire, killing six worshippers and wounding 19 others, including five critically,

The man who police say carried out the attack, a part-time university student named Alexandre Bissonnette, was quickly apprehended and sent to jail.

Alexandre Bissonnette, seen here at the Quebec City courthouse in October 2017, pleaded not guilty on Monday to 12 charges related to the attack on a mosque in Quebec City in January 2017. (Radio-Canada)

On Monday, Bissonnette, now 28, was led into a Quebec Superior Court courtroom, handcuffed and shackled, to face charges of six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

As members of Quebec City’s Islamic community, including the founders of the mosque, looked on, Bissonnette pleaded not guilty to all the charges, one at a time.

His appearance comes ahead of pre-trial motions–currently subject to a publication ban–that will be debated this week to determine what evidence the jury will hear when Bissonnette goes to trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin next week.

With files from CBC, Radio Canada, Postmedia, Globe and Mail, Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Accused in Quebec mosque attack pleads not guilty to 12 charges.

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International

Nya Gatbel: modelling for the best from Calgary, Alberta

Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

World Food Program sounding alarm over food shortage in the DRC

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Hope springs eternal for Montreal's baseball fans

Economy, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Some farmers unhappy with new inspection policies: report

RCI | Français

Amélioration de la santé humaine : le mérite des scientifiques canadiens souligné

RCI | Español

Quebec presenta su presupuesto en un año electoral

RCI | 中文

新报告：人类活动正在把地球推向 “第六次物种大灭绝”

معلومات للطلاّب الأجانب حول مؤسّسات الدراسة في كيبيك (ارشيف)/Radio-Canada/Martin Thibaultالعربية | RCI

الاعتراف بشهادات المهاجرين يسهّل الاندماج في كيبيك