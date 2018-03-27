Rude? ‘Non!’ says French waiter fired from job in Vancouver

Sometimes it can be tough being French.

Just ask Guillaume Rey.

Last August, Rey, a native of France, was fired from his waiter’s job at Milestones Resturant in Vancouver for allegedly being too aggressive and too rude in his dealings with his co-workers.

Untrue, Rey maintains.

He was fired, he says, because of “discrimination against my culture” which “tends to be more direct and expressive.”

Rey, who sometimes worked a a lead serve–semi-supervising his fellow servers–says his co-workers misinterpreted his “direct, honest and professional” French personality.

He has now filed a complaint at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against the restaurant and its parent company, Cara Operations.

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Devyn Cousineau says that, to be successful at the upcoming hearing, Rey must prove that his firing was “related in some way to his French ancestry.”

Still, win or lose, Rey will always have Paris.

With files from CBC, Postmedia, Huffington Post