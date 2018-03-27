The CF-105 Arrow on a steep climb. This was actually plane 201, retouched for some reason to show as 205. painted with dayglo orange nose, tail, and wingtips. All the Arrows were ordered chopped up along with the equipment to make them in a move still hotly debated, and surrounded with conspiracy theories. Most people think the Arrow was a single-seat fighter, but in fact it was designed to include a navigator located behind the pilot with only a tiny round porthole to look out of. PHOTO: RCAF

The Arrow will live and fly again!

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Avro Arrow airworthy replica nearing completion

It was 60 years ago this month that one of the world’s greatest interceptors took to the skies for the first time.

Built by the A.V Roe Company of Malton, near Toronto Ontario, the Arrow, designated CF-105, was a stunningly sleek and beautiful plane and the world leader in aero-space technology in the late 50’s.

It also was destined to surpass its expectations and break several aviation records.

But the programme was suddenly, and even brutally terminated in 1959.

Now a group of highly-skilled volunteers in Calgary, Alberta is bringing this aviation jewel back to life. They are slowly and carefully nearing completion of a 60 per cent scaled-down high performance replica called Arrow-II

Michael Ward is the treasurer of the A.V Roe  (AVRO) Museum at the Springbank Airport near Calgary.

Listen

The group are members of the A.V Roe  (AVRO) museum, dedicated to keeping alive the memory of this Canadian company with its advanced aerospace technology.

Mike Ward with the underbelly of the Arrow II fuselage behind him. PHOTO Dave Gilson-CBC

Avro as it was known missed out on being the creator of the first passenger jet by a few days, and only because of runway construction.

Beaten by 13 days by Britain’s “Comet”, Avro’s Jetliner showed magnificent performance, and didn’t have the Comet’s fatal design flaw.

RCINET- Jetliner

Alas, Canadian government interference would put an end to what would have been a world commercial success, ordering the company to concentrate instead on contracts for another of its designs, the all-weather CF-100 fighter jets.

The Avro C-102 Jetliner (shown Dec. 31, 1949) was years ahead of any competitor,and could have been a huge commercial success but was sidelined under orders by the Canadian government. PHOTO: sikicommons

As the chill of the Cold War increased, the threat from Soviet bombers increased and Canada began a search for a high speed, high altitude interceptor, but no country had a suitable example, so A.V Roe was challenged to create one.

The result in 1958 was the Arrow.

The amazingly sleek Avro Arrow on its official rollout Oct 4 1957. The destruction of the Arrow remains as an open wound for many Canadians. PHOTO- wikicommons

Initial test flights showed the clear potential for the plane with magnificent performance able to fly faster and higher than any competitor, and with a new much more powerful Canadian “Orenda-Iroquois” designed engines almost ready, it was destined to do even better.

The aviation world and militaries knew the Arrow was a world beater, but the development programme was suddenly cancelled by the government of the day as being too expensive and with the advent of ground to air missiles, the government felt the plane was no longer needed.

So the programme was not only cancelled, but brutally so, with the existing planes being ordered destroyed and even the purpose built equipment and jigs were ordered destroyed.. It was almost seen as a vengeful move.

RCINET: Death of a national dream

The company soon folded, putting thousands out of work. Hundreds of the highly skilled staff were quickly snapped up by the US aerospace industry and NASA.

The plane and it’s cruel demise have remained as a huge scar in Canadian history and indeed on the Canadian psyche.

Back to the skies !

While a full-scale model was created in 2006, it cannot fly.

However, a dedicated group of highly skilled volunteers in Calgary is well on the way to making history.

Computer impression of the Arrow II in the skies over the Racky Mountains of Alberta. PHOTO-supplied

The Arrow II will use two Pratt and Whitney engines of the kind used in small business jets.

The project is of course expensive, and so far all the hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs have been privately funded. They’re still looking for the engines which can cost around $1million each.

However, the project is expected to be able to take to the skies withing five years.  All those who appreciate flying, and aviation and Canadian hi-tech history, are eagerly awaiting.

In the meantime, the Avro Museum holds an open house at the hangar for the public on the second Sunday of every month between 12 noon and 3 pm, so that they can observe the group’s progress.  They also have a flight simulator that allows visitors to try their hand at flying the Arrow, and the simulator uses the actual engineering and design for the replica under construction.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Ronnie Burkett and The Daisy Theatre a hit in Montreal

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Society

Cherry Blossom Festival beginning in Vancouver

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Pheonix fiasco now over $1 billion to Canadian taxpayers

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

The Arrow will live and fly again!

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Accused in Quebec mosque attack pleads not guilty to 12 charges.

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International

Nya Gatbel: modelling for the best from Calgary, Alberta

RCI | Français

Arianne Clément et 100 ans d'âge de beauté; des images sensuellement tendres d’un troisième âge sans âge

RCI | Español

Un canadiense denuncia manipulaciones electorales en varios países

RCI | 中文

加拿大爆料人英国议会作证：支持脱欧阵营“骗取”公投成功

العربية | RCI

اهتمام كندا بقطر ولبنان في حديث مع النائب الكندي فيصل الخوري