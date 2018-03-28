Leaders from three levels of government attended the funeral of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting on February 2, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Mosque shooting suspect pleads guilty

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 28 March, 2018

Alexandre Bissonnette has reversed himself and pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the mosque shootings in Quebec City in January 2017. The 28-year old originally pleaded not guilty.

The judge at first refused to accept the new plea pending a psychiatric assessment of the accused. This morning he accepted the 12 guilty pleas. As CBC reports, Bissonnette told the court, “In my heart, I made the decision to spare the victims and their families from going through a trial and reliving the tragedy.” He added that he was ashamed of what he did and that his actions were unpardonable.

A vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting was held on January 29, 2018 in addition to the many vigils held shortly after the attack. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Horrified leaders, citizens expressed support

Canadians were appalled to learn about the shootings in which six men between the ages of 39 and 60 were killed while they were at prayer. Canada’s prime minister and provincial leaders attended funerals and denounced the attack.

There were vigils held in several Canadian cities to denounce the violence and to support affected families and Muslims across the country.

The six victims of the Quebec Mosque shooting, clockwise from left: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi (CBC)

