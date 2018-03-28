Mosque shooting suspect pleads guilty

Alexandre Bissonnette has reversed himself and pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the mosque shootings in Quebec City in January 2017. The 28-year old originally pleaded not guilty.

The judge at first refused to accept the new plea pending a psychiatric assessment of the accused. This morning he accepted the 12 guilty pleas. As CBC reports, Bissonnette told the court, “In my heart, I made the decision to spare the victims and their families from going through a trial and reliving the tragedy.” He added that he was ashamed of what he did and that his actions were unpardonable.

Horrified leaders, citizens expressed support

Canadians were appalled to learn about the shootings in which six men between the ages of 39 and 60 were killed while they were at prayer. Canada’s prime minister and provincial leaders attended funerals and denounced the attack.

There were vigils held in several Canadian cities to denounce the violence and to support affected families and Muslims across the country.