Cannabis: the new industry, the new career

With recreational use of cannabis set to become legal later this year, industry is gearing up to meet an expected huge demand.

The industry needs staff and Niagara College in southern Ontario is set to meet the demand.

Alan Unwin is the associate Dean with the School of Environmental and Horticultural Studies.

The course to be offered by Niagara College is called “Commercial Cannabis Production”

Unwin says the course was developed in conjunction and with input from the industry, It is a one year course with two semesters and is approved as a post-graduate certificate course by the Ministry of Education in Ontario.

As part of the academic curriculum, Unwin says the unique aspect of the programme is that students will actually grow marijuana. They will also have short-term work placements with commercial operations as part of the course in the second semester.

Not just anyone can apply however, the course requires that applicants be graduates of related horticultural courses, greenhouse technology, agricultural sciences, plant sciences, biology or a related discipline.

In accordance with Health Canada’s existing regulatory framework and security clearance requirements, the program is currently open only to domestic students.

The course has already proven popular with over 300 applications received already for the September start. Howeve, class size will be limited with only 24 spots available in the first course.