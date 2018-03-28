Prince Edward Island ‘straight outta winter’

Prince Edward Island was a glittering gem early yesterday when ice fog coated everything in a frosted layer.

“Freezing fog essentially forms the same way as fog,” CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland explained.

“The temperature cools through the overnight hours. The air’s ability to hold onto that moisture is limited as the air becomes colder and we start to see little tiny water droplets suspended in the air forming.

“The difference is temperatures at the surface were well below freezing overnight last night and this morning. Those tiny little water droplets — they don’t freeze when they’re suspended in the air — they become super cooled water droplets,” he said yesterday.

“The second they make contact with the hood of your car, your windshield, maybe a tree branch or on a power line, that super cooled water droplet, that fog, will deposit itself as ice on that surface. We will actually see ice start forming on our hard surfaces in addition to having poor visibility in foggy conditions.” said Scotland.

It made for some amazing vistas on Canada’s smallest province.

Photographers took advantage sending in their best shots.