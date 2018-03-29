Pope Francis met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican on May 29, 2017. (AP photo)

Pope declining apology disappoints many people

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Pope Francis declined to issue an apology to Canada’s indigenous people for the role of the Catholic Church in the state-sponsored residential schools.

The Pope said he could not “personally respond”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had issued the invitation to the Pope during an audience he attended at the Vatican with his wife last year.

“Sorrow is not enough. Sorrow is never enough”

A papal apology is the 58th of 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Yesterday, on hearing the news Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his disappointment.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the Catholic Church’s decision not to apologize for their role in residential schools,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

“Reconciliation is not just between government and Indigenous peoples, it’s between non-Indigenous Canadians and Indigenous peoples as well. We will keep working with communities, keep working with individuals on the path to reconciliation because we know taking responsibility for past mistakes and asking forgiveness is something that is core to our values as Canadians.” Trudeau said.

Carolyn Bennett is the Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister in Canada.  

Yesterday she said, “Sorrow is not enough. Sorrow is never enough,” referring to the expression of regret the former pope delivered to a delegation of five indigenous leaders, survivors of the church-run boarding schools, who visited the Vatican in 2009.

“One has to take responsibility for the harm that was done, not only to the children that were taken, but for the families left behind.” she said.

The federal government will continue urging the church to apologize for its role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis children in Catholic-run residential schools, as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Bennett said.

Stephen Kakfwi, says Pope Francis should apologize to residential school survivors on behalf of the Catholic Church. (Alyssa Mosher/CBC)

Many in the indigenous communities are angered by the refusal, but they are determined to continue on the path of reconciliation and healing the inter-generational trauma.

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, about 150,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were taken from their parents by law, and forced to attend church-run residential schools, boarding schools in most cases, that were miles away from home.

Children as young as four and five were taken. It is estimated at least 6,000 children died at the schools from disease, mishaps, cruelty and abuse, according to the TRC.

Stephen Kakfwi is the former president of the Dene Nation and former premier of the Northwest Territories.

Yesterday he said, “They are not owning up to the horrific role they played and it’s shameful,”   

Kakfwi is not satisfied with the Pope’s response. 

Kakfwi isn’t satisfied with that answer. “We never asked him for a personal apology. We asked him to apologize on behalf of the Catholic church.” he said.

Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette is from Winnipeg, in the province of Manitoba. He is Cree and Metis heritage. He said he believes the Church will eventually apologize, a day he said may come during a future papal visit to Canada.

“If one man could simply snap his fingers, things would have been done a long time ago, but unfortunately that doesn’t happen in large institutions,” said Ouellette, who said he attends a Catholic church.

