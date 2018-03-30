The LINK Online March 30, 31, April 1

This week’s hosts of The Link are Terry Haig, Carmel Kilkenny and Zoubeir Jazzi. (Video of the show at the bottom of page)

Product packaging has changed dramatically in Canada over the last 30 years, while recycling programs meant to deal with them haven’t. More plastic of differing types have many people confused. And there is no national standard as each province deals with waste management on its own.

Lynn Desjardins spoke with Ashley Wallis of the non-profit group, Environmental Defence. Wallis talked about the myriad challenges and some of the innovative solutions.

The Avro Arrow was the pride and joy of Canada in the late 1950’s. But then, the most technologically advanced aircraft of its time was shut down by the government of the day, and the completed planes and equipment were ordered destroyed.

Conspiracy theories abound but the repercussions of the move are still felt by many today. Now a group of Avro enthusiasts are bringing the jet, or a version of it, back to life.

Marc Montgomery spoke with Mike Ward, treasurer of the Avro Museum, at Springbank Airport near Calgary, Alberta.

The Chinese Space Station, Tiangong 1, is returning to earth but there are a lot of questions about how and when. Launched in 2011, it was only visited twice by Chinese astronauts. Then in 2016, the Chinese space agency announced it was no longer tracking the station.

Montreal-based science writer and The Nigh Sky Guy, Andrew Fazekas, talks about the knowns and the unknowns around this piece of space debris, and how it is heralding a new field of research and endeavour in handling orbit re-entries.