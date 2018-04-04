Canada’s “alien” collector coin

Canada’s Royal Canadian mint continues its trend of creating unusual collector coins.

The latest is to highlight one of Canada’s most famous UFO encounters.

Shaped somewhat like a guitar pick, it also glows another image under ultraviolet light.

Only 4,000 of the 99.99 per cent silver coins will be issued. It has a face value of $20 but sells for C$129.95. The price includes a small “black light” flashlight.

The coin highlights the incident of May 20, 1967 near Falcon Lake Manitoba. Stefan Michalak, an industrial mechanic by trade, was and amateur geologist who was out prospecting for quartz and silver in the woods about 150 km east of Winnipeg.

While searching he was startled by the sudden noise of scared geese nearby.

Looking up he saw two objects hovering in the air, one of which descended and landed on a flat section of rock a short distance away. The other flew off shortly after, while the first one remained..

He thought it might be some secret U.S. military craft and began sketching it.

After several minutes, he then began to approach the craft noting a smell of sulphur and sounds of whirring motors and hissing air. He noticed a small open door and peered inside seeing panels of bright flashing lights but saw no person. As he stepped back, panels closed over the door.

He also noted no seams in the skin of the craft and when he touched it, it melted the tips of the glove he was wearing.

The craft then rotated counterclockwise to reveal a grate of some kind through which he was suddenly hit by a blast of hot air or gas that set his shirt on fire.

He was later treated in hospital for burns to his chest which resembled a grid pattern similar to that he had described on the side of the ship.

Machalak continued in later years to suffer recurring bouts of the burns and occasional blackouts.

Authorities from Canada and the U.S. investigating the site found a 15 foot circle devoid of any of vegetation surrounding the rest of the area and radiation. They also found the burned glove and shirt which he had ripped off.

There has never been an explanation for the event, although there are some inconsistencies to the story in more detailed analysis of some of his claims and statements.

