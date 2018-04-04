The Royal Canadian Mint's newest silver collector coin showing the Falcon Lake incident, and the glowing image seen under "black light" Photo-Royal Canadian Mint

Canada’s “alien” collector coin

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s Royal Canadian mint continues its trend of creating unusual collector coins.

The latest is to highlight one of Canada’s most famous UFO encounters.

Shaped somewhat like a guitar pick, it also glows another image under ultraviolet light.

Only 4,000 of the 99.99 per cent silver coins will be issued. It has a face value of $20 but sells for C$129.95.  The price includes a small “black light” flashlight.

The coin highlights the incident of May 20, 1967 near Falcon Lake Manitoba.  Stefan Michalak, an industrial mechanic by trade, was and amateur geologist who was out prospecting for quartz and silver in the woods about 150 km east of Winnipeg.

A book that was later co-written by Michalak’s son. Michalak himself never claimed it was a UFO, thinking it was an advanced secret military craft.

While searching he was startled by the sudden noise of scared geese nearby.

Looking up he saw two objects hovering in the air, one of which descended and landed on a flat section of rock a short distance away. The other flew off shortly after, while the first one remained..

He thought it might be some secret U.S. military craft and began sketching it.

Michalak’s sketch of the craft about 35-40 ft in diameter, cupola about 3-4 ft high, stainless steel of silver steel skin, “fast closing” exit door, anti-clockwise rotation, and showing the grid vent that blasted him.

After several minutes, he then began to approach the craft noting a smell of sulphur and sounds of whirring motors and hissing air.  He noticed a small open door and peered inside seeing panels of bright flashing lights but saw no person. As he stepped back, panels closed over the door.

He also noted no seams in the skin of the craft and when he touched it, it melted the tips of the glove he was wearing.

The craft then rotated counterclockwise to reveal a grate of some kind through which he was suddenly hit by a blast of hot air or gas that set his shirt on fire.

Stefan Michalak was treated at a hospital for burns to his chest and stomach that later turned into raised sores on a grid-like pattern. Michalak, a former Polish policeman, never varied his story throughout his life.

He was later treated in hospital for burns to his chest which resembled a grid pattern similar to that he had described on the side of the ship.

Machalak continued in later years to suffer recurring bouts of the burns and occasional blackouts.

Authorities from Canada and the U.S. investigating the site found  a 15 foot circle devoid of any of vegetation surrounding the rest of the area and radiation. They also found the burned glove and shirt which he had ripped off.

There has never been an explanation for the event, although there are some inconsistencies to the story in more detailed analysis of some of his claims and statements.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Festivulve in Montreal

Economy, International, Politics, Society

U.S. pushes for symbolic NAFTA agreement

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Rolling back vehicle emission standards in U.S. will affect Canada

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Society

Statistics Canada- 100 years of vital data gathering

RCI | Français

Crise des Rohingyas : le Canada ne peut agir seul pour leur venir en aide

RCI | Español

Cómo predecir si una persona mayor tiene riesgo de caídas

RCI | 中文

提着塑料袋上法庭的人：越来越多的加拿大人打官司不请律师

الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب/Evan Vucci/Associated Pressالعربية | RCI

حدّة التوتّر التجاري مرتفعة بين الولايات المتّحدة والصين