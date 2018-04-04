Festivulve in Montreal

In celebration of women’s “private parts”

It’s billed as a fun yet educative event, a festival, to celebrate vaginas and it seems it’s unique and could be a sort of world first in that regard.

Organiser Mel Goyer says it’s to demystify and celebrate that body part in a fun and entertaining atmosphere and be a counterpoint to the usual pornographic ideas so often encountered.

Still, she’s had some trouble getting the event going. In fact the difficulties only highlight the negative views on women’s sexuality.

The name has incited complaints which has seen her Facebook page removed three times, she’s had to fight with the Montreal business registry of the province which said the word “vulve” (vulva) was scandalous, obscene, and immoral. There’s been censorship on Instagram, and finding a location to hold the event has been difficult as well.

It will be held in the lovely Loft Hotel in downtown Montreal on June 9-10.

While it’s a celebration, its also an educational and enlightening event with some 20 speakers, 12 workshops, 11 shows, 8 women’s organisations with information, ten DJ’s providing music, 20 exhibitors, prizes to be given out, and a discreet photo booth where women can have a photo of their intimate parts taken.

